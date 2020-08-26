The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Minneapolis woman, 21, was cited Aug. 9 in the 700 block of Manor Street for domestic assault, after a verbal argument between her and her ex-boyfriend turned physical.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 46, was arrested Aug. 9 in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive for felony domestic assault and Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order violation.
• A juvenile was arrested for felony theft Aug. 10 at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E. The case has been forwarded to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 71, and an Isanti man, 38, reported assault Aug. 10 in the 3100 block of Centerville Road. The case has been referred to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Cambridge man, 38, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 4500 block of Oakhurst Avenue for burglary, after he was found in the bedroom of a minor. A criminal complaint was filed.
• A Grant man reported an aluminum utility trailer stolen overnight Aug. 14-15 from the 600 block of Hiawatha Avenue. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A resident in a multi-housing complex in the 500 block of Belland Avenue reported being assaulted Aug. 15 by a neighbor motivated by bias.
• An unidentified driver was arrested for DWI at 2:19 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 3600 block of Willow Lake Blvd.
White Bear Township
• Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were engaged in a two-mile vehicle pursuit starting at 7:10 p.m. Aug. 10, after they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle near Tamarack Nature Center in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road regarding a string of theft from autos in their area. The case is under investigation.
• Credit card fraud was reported Aug. 10, after an unlocked vehicle in the 4700 block of Fisher Street was rummaged through and a debit card taken and used.
• A child's bicycle left unattended was reported stolen Aug. 11 from Bellaire Beach on White Bear Lake. The complainant's child had left the bike with several others while swimming with friends.
• An antique tackle box was reported stolen Aug. 13, after a boat cover in the 1300 block of Jonquil Lane was sliced.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Mallard Ponds Drive on Aug. 14 reported a BB pellet shot into a glass sliding door and causing damage.
