The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 34, was arrested May 18 at a store in the 900 block of County Road E, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched on a report of an attempt to steal a purse, and he was found to have an active felony warrant for motor vehicle theft.
• The bulk shoe stealers are at it again, after Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E reported suspects for stuffing three backpacks with shoes May 19 and leaving the store. The suspect vehicle is a single cab Chevrolet Silverado, circa 1990, with large aftermarked side mirrors and red painted fuel door.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 21, was arrested for DWI May 19 in the 3400 block of Rice Street, after deputies on patrol observed a driver slumped over the steering wheel of her car in a restaurant parking lot. As deputies approached the vehicle, they saw drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics in plain view.
• A Centerville woman reported her vehicle stolen May 22 from the 100 block of County Road F, after she had left her car parked with the door unlocked and the key fob and purse inside. Her credit cards were used at a gas station in St. Paul and her vehicle recovered a few days later in Woodbury without license plates.
• A male, 36, with no permanent address, was arrested on several outstanding warrants May 24 at a business in the 3200 block of Highway 61, after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a shirtless male yelling at customers in the parking lot. The male advised deputies that he was just rapping.
• A St. Paul woman, 19, was arrested and cited May 24 in the 900 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct and obstruction, after deputies took a report of a woman in the store for four hours, threatening staff whenever they approached her. Deputies also found narcotics and paraphernalia.
• Four people attending a hockey game in the 1400 block of County Road E reported cell phones and other items stolen from their lockers. Several phones were tracked to Brooklyn Park and were recovered in an Amazon package.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 41, was arrested May 26 in the 400 block of Vadnais Road for domestic assault by strangulation, after deputies called out to the scene noticed visible injuries on the female victim.
White Bear
Township
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight May 23-24 from the 4400 block of Otter Lake Road by thieves who arrived in a Pontiac Vibe that had been stolen from St. Paul.
• Approximately $3,000 in fishing gear was reported stolen overnight May 24-25 from a garage in the 5300 block of Northwest Avenue.
• A suspicious van that pulled into a driveway in the 5100 block of Mead Road May 26 turned out to have been stolen from St. Paul.
