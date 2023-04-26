The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A resident of the Shadowlawn Estates in the 1100 block of County Road D reported his detached garage broken into March 26 after a lock was broken. The resulting damage and footprints on a vehicle seemed to indicate that intruders used the vehicle to climb over a wall and enter other garages. Nothing was reported missing at the time of the report.
A Shoreview man, 66, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. March 26 in the 4100 block of Honeysuckle Court for violating an order for protection.
An Uber driver reported arriving at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E at 9:33 p.m. March 27 to pick up a female, 43, but was met instead by a juvenile female and three males who started throwing items at his vehicle before running inside the store. The four miscreants were released after the driver said he didn’t want to pursue charges.
A Mahtomedi woman, 39, was arrested for giving false information to police at 11:12 p.m. March 27 behind a business in the 900 block of County Road E, after deputies stopped to investigate her suspicious vehicle. Although the driver provided valid identification, the passenger stated she was from out of state and had left her identification at the airport. When the personal identification the passenger provided didn’t come back as on file in that state, deputies identified her using the Information-based Identification System (IBIS). She was found to have multiple felony warrants out on her from Hennepin and Anoka counties and a misdemeanor Dakota County warrant. She was finally transported to the law enforcement center without incident.
Deputies had a semi-truck cab towed March 28 that had been left abandoned on the street in the 1000 block of Labore Industrial Court for more than a week.
Management at the Northwood Villa Apartments in the 900 block of County Road D reported the fitness center burglarized overnight March 29-30, and a wall-mounted television stolen and vending machine damaged.
Management at the Westwood Park Apartments in the 600 block of County Road D reported multiple mailboxes damaged and mail stolen March 30. Video evidence was gathered and a Tri-County ALERT issued.
An Olivia man reported a toolbox containing more than $2,500 worth of tools stolen out of the back of his work truck March 30, which was parked in the 3200 block of Labore Road. The theft occurred sometime during the past two weeks.
A Cloquet woman, 46, was cited March 30 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after she blew past loss prevention personnel in her vehicle during her escape and deputies were flagged down in the parking lot in an effort to detain her. While deputies were completing their report, Walmart employees located the suspect in a parking lot across the street as she walked to her vehicle. Deputies stopped her, cited her and trespassed her from the Walmart.
