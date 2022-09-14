The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Forest Lake man reported his vehicle stolen Aug. 14 while it was parked in a shopping center lot in the 900 block of County Road E over a two-hour period while his spouse was working.
• The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E reported briefly detaining a female shoplifter Aug. 14, before she escaped from loss prevention personnel for under scanning $165.41 in merchandise.
• A Minneapolis woman reported finding her stolen 1999 Honda CR in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle Aug. 16, after she had reported it stolen out of Minneapolis on Aug. 11.
• A St. Paul woman, 39, was mailed a citation Aug. 16 in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor violating an Order For Protection (OFP) that a White Bear Lake man had taken out against her, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the scene of a verbal argument in a store parking lot. After the suspect fled into the store, a KOPS alert was issued on her.
• A St. Paul woman, 32, was cited Aug. 16 at Walmart for misdemeanor theft, after she was detained for concealing $70.22 in merchandise in a container and only scanning and paying for the container. A Vadnais Heights woman, 34, was mailed a citation at her last known address Aug. 16 for under ringing $139.85 in merchandise at the Walmart and being released before deputies arrived. An Oakdale man, 60, was arrested Aug. 17 at the Walmart on an outstanding gross misdemeanor Goodhue County warrant, after he and an Oakdale woman, 52, were detained by loss prevention personnel for concealing $379.31 in premium meat products and bypassing all points of sale.
• A Mounds View woman reported prescription sunglasses and multiple sports memorabilia stolen from her unlocked vehicle parked overnight Aug. 17-18 in an apartment lot in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A Little Canada woman, 20, was arrested Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of Highway 96 for gross misdemeanor financial transaction fraud, after she tried unsuccessfully to use a debit card belonging to another person at a business adjacent to the one the card was stolen from. Her attempt to use the card failed because the victim saw the suspect handling her personal bag in the employee break room and noticed the debit card missing from the bag. The victim quickly notified her bank to freeze the card, after which the bank notified her within minutes that a failed attempt to use it next door had been made. Video surveillance footage confirmed the identity of the thief.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 49, was arrested Aug. 18 in the 400 block of Walker Drive for disorderly conduct, after deputies were called out to the scene of a roommate dispute.
• A resident in the 500 block of Oak Creek Drive reported an outgoing letter stolen from the mailbox Aug. 19.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 40, was arrested Aug. 15 in the 5300 block of Reed Place on a Goodhue County warrant, after the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office requested an address check.
• Aspect-LED in the 4900 block of Constellation Drive reported wood pallets valued at $1,100 stolen from the loading dock area overnight Aug. 15-16.
• A Brooklyn Center man, 44, was arrested for DWI Aug. 16 in the 5700 block of Meadowview Drive, after deputies responded to a domestic assault call. He was the person who dialed 911 to bring deputies to the scene where he was the victim, but he had driven to the scene intoxicated.
• A White Bear Township woman, 59, was cited Aug. 16 in the 1200 block of Hammond Road for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, after she harassed a township employee.
• A St. Paul man, 37 was arrested on a felony out-of-state warrant Aug. 17 in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road.
