The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Little Canada man, 44, was cited March 2 on County Road E and Labore Road for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and equipment violation. During preparations for towing, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies found a stolen credit card on the passenger seat. A citation was mailed to a North St. Paul woman, 50.
• A Danbury, Wisconsin, woman on March 3 reported her vehicle's rear passenger window had been shattered while it was parked in the Perkins lot in the 1000 block of County Road E. A purse was stolen from the vehicle, and stolen credit cards were later used fraudulently at another location.
• A White Bear Township man, 34, was arrested on a Dakota County felony warrant March 4 in the 1100 block of County Road E. A taser unit was deployed.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported an attempted catalytic converter theft March 4, after he heard the sound of a Sawzall coming from the parking lot. When he looked out the window, he saw two males near his vehicle and yelled at them. They quickly jumped into a vehicle driven by a third male and fled westbound on County Road D. Criminal damage to property occurred when the exhaust pipe had been cut.
• Employees at the Dollar Store in the 900 block of County Road E on March 5 reported an adult male attempted to pass counterfeit money. The suspect fled when the store wouldn't accept the bills for payment.
• Employees of the Kwik Trip station in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on March 6 reported forged checks had been presented at multiple Kwik Trip stations across the north metro, including the station in Vadnais Heights.
• Management at Buerkle Honda in the 3300 block of Highway 61 on March 6 reported a 2017 Honda Pilot and a 2017 Honda Ridgeline were stolen out of the dealership. The two vehicles were driven off the lot by an unauthorized person.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 36, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant March 6 at a business in the 900 block of County Road E.
• A bag containing counterfeit bills linked to three recent counterfeit cases in the area was reported found March 7 near some trash cans in the 1000 block of County Road E.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear man, 55, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant March 2 in the 2500 block of County Road F.
• A Centerville man, 58, was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant March 4 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive. His friend, a Centerville man, 53, was also arrested for giving deputies false information about the first man.
• A juvenile female was arrested March 5 at the Bellaire Education Center in the 2500 block of County Road F for disorderly conduct. The case has been referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A resident in the 5200 block of Elk Street on March 5 reported unauthorized use of a credit card by a relative. The complainant noted she was the victim of similar incidents in the past by the same relative but hadn’t reported the crimes. The case is under investigation.
• A 49-year-old man from Houlton, Wisconsin, was arrested March 6 on a Washington County felony warrant, a Dakota County misdemeanor warrant and a Ramsey County misdemeanor warrant.
