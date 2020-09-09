The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 4000 block of Oak Crest Drive at 1:00 a.m. Aug. 24 reported two windows damaged by BB gun pellets. The case is under investigation.
• A 2000 Honda Civic was reported stolen Aug. 24 from in front of a house in the 600 block of Hiawatha Avenue. The vehicle’s identification number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 41, was cited Aug. 24 for shoplifting from the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, after failing to scan $106.46 of items at the self-checkout.
• A White Bear Township woman, 36, and a Minneapolis woman, 30, were both cited Aug. 24 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for misdemeanor theft, after they failed to scan all of their items in the self-checkout lane.
• The Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 reported counterfeit currency used at the store on Aug. 26.
• A black tote bag containing personal documents and a headset were reported stolen Aug. 26 from a vehicle parked in the Sucker Lake south lot in the 100 block of County Road F, after a passenger side window was broken in. The tote bag and documents were later recovered.
• The Brockridge Town Offices Association reported its landscaped planting area set on fire at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 27. The fire was extinguished with a garden hose.
• A rain gauge was reported stolen Aug. 27 from the City of Vadnais Heights pump station in the 300 block of Woodridge Drive. The lawn at the pump station was also damaged. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the damage could be related to multiple complaints received of kids on motorbikes in the area.
• Management at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E on Aug. 29 reported a juvenile employee for theft. The suspect was turned over to a parent.
• A resident in the 300 block of Commerce Court on Aug. 31 reported his computer hacked and held for ransom.
White Bear Township
• A North Oaks mini-donut stand operator in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on Aug. 23 reported a person for trying to pass a $50 counterfeit bill at the stand. When confronted, the suspect grabbed a bag of donuts and fled, leaving the fake bill behind.
• A bicycle was reported found Aug. 28 on business property in the 4800 block of Constellation Drive. The serial number came back clear, meaning the bike was not reported as stolen. The bike was entered into property for safekeeping.
