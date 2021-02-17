The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 46, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 500 block of Belland Avenue for DWI, domestic assault and burglary after he was reported by two women at that address.
• A Savage man, 29, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Woodgate Drive on active warrants out of Scott County for theft and narcotics, following a narcotics report. He was transported to Regions Hospital for medical care.
• A juvenile male was arrested on a felony warrant Feb. 2 at the Speedway station in the 1000 block of County Road E and turned over to the St. Paul police.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 50, was arrested Feb. 3 in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street for violating an order for protection.
• A snowplow was reported stolen Feb. 3 from Quality Manufacturing while it was parked in a business lot in the 900 block of Labore Industrial Court. Its identification number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Maplewood man, 28, was arrested Feb. 4 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on a warrant and for theft after he was caught shoplifting.
• A St. Paul man, 56, was arrested Feb. 4 on an active warrant in the 1000 block of County Road E after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to his report that his vehicle had been stolen. During the incident search, deputies found a bag containing a white powdery substance in the subject's possession. The subject said that the two occupants of the vehicle he arrived in stole the vehicle when he went inside the business to use the bathroom. The subject didn't know the license plate number of his vehicle, nor could deputies find any record that the vehicle belonged to the subject.
• A Minneapolis man, 29, was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 1100 block of County Road D for domestic assault.
• A vehicle reported stolen overnight Feb. 5-6 from Merrick Inc. in the 3200 block of Labore Road was recovered early Feb. 6 just as its identification information was being entered into the NCIC database. Isanti County Sheriff's Office deputies were in the process of towing the vehicle as abandoned.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle stolen from a Brooklyn Park man Feb. 6 in the 3400 block of Vadnais Center Drive after they ran a random computer check on the vehicle's plates while on patrol and discovered its stolen status.
• Employees at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E on Feb. 6 reported three males for leaving the store with approximately $1,000 in merchandise they didn't pay for. The case is under investigation.
White Bear Township
• A Mahtomedi woman reported that the passenger side window of her vehicle was broken in and a hiking backpack stolen Jan. 31 while she was walking in the area of Highway 61 and County Road J.
• A purse was reported stolen Feb. 1 and credit cards used at the Vadnais Heights Target after a passenger window of a vehicle parked at Otter Lake Park in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road was broken in.
• A White Bear man, 24, was arrested Feb. 3 at the Cub store in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive for fighting physically and verbally with staff after he refused to wear a face mask or leave the store.
• A White Bear Township man, 34, was arrested on a felony warrant and for assault just after midnight Feb. 4 in the 4500 block of Grace Street. The case has been sent to the city attorney for review.
• A White Bear Township man, 37, is suspected of stabbing a man at 11:13 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 5400 block of Peterson Road. The victim was transported to Regions Hospital, and the suspect is at large.
