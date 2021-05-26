The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A 27-year-old Pierz, Minnesota, man was arrested at 3:21 a.m. May 9 on Labore Road and County Road D for narcotics after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on investigative patrol observed a parked vehicle occupied by two persons slumped over in the front seats and possible narcotics sitting on the dashboard. After the people were awakened, more drugs and paraphernalia were found. The county attorney will consider charges.
• A homeless male, 41, was arrested May 10 in the 1100 block of County Road E following a St. Paul Police Department Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• A Maplewood woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her now criminally damaged vehicle May 10 while it was parked in an employee lot in the 3600 block of Centerville Road.
• A license plate was reported stolen May 11 from a vehicle parked in a lot in the 900 block of County Road E by a male while its owner watched. The plate number was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, and the remaining plate was destroyed.
• A resident in the 3500 block of Arcade Street on May 11 reported a wedding band ring set stolen sometime after the summer of 2020. A check of national pawn systems didn't turn up the items.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 43, was cited at 10:07 p.m. May 12 in the 1100 block of County Road E for trespassing after a business reported an intoxicated customer for refusing to leave.
• An Iowa woman reported attempted fraud May 12 after unauthorized persons tried to use her identity to purchase a vehicle from a dealership in the 1400 block of County Road E. The case is under investigation.
• A Farmington woman, 29, was arrested May 15 at Gold Liquors in the 1600 block of County Road E on an outstanding Hennepin County felony warrant and was also cited for theft and trespassing following a complaint that the suspect was stealing and refusing to leave the premises. She was turned over to Hennepin County deputies.
• A St. Paul woman, 24, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. May 15 in the 600 block of westbound County Road D for DUI after eastbound deputies observed her sideswipe a parked vehicle.
• Deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle May 17 in the 800 block of County Road D after a man reported his motorcycle stolen by swindle after he and a buyer set up the swap for a pickup truck via Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to change the title on the truck, he discovered the truck had been stolen and was in the NCIC system. After the victim contacted deputies, they checked the known address of the suspect, went to the address and found the motorcycle. The case is under investigation.
White Bear Township
• Four catalytic converter thefts, with accompanying criminal damage to property, were reported overnight May 9-10 in the Brandywood Court neighborhood. Two of the thefts were from a Honda Accord, and another from a Toyota Prius.
• A North St. Paul man, 35, was arrested at 8:46 p.m. May 11 in the 2700 block of South Shore Blvd. for DUI after he crashed into a guard rail and damaged private property. His blood alcohol content was 0.20.
• A St. Paul woman, 21, was arrested May 12 in the 5000 block of Centerville Road for failing to yield the right of way following an accident that resulted in injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.