The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on Oct. 3 reported the lock on her storage unit cut, boxes knocked off their shelves and empty boxes taken.
• A Columbia Heights woman, 28, was cited for misdemeanor theft Oct. 3 at a store in the 800 block of County Road E by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies on proactive foot patrol who were summoned to the self-checkout lanes about a suspect leaving the store with unscanned merchandise that was not paid for.
• Deputies responded to a report of gunshots Oct. 4 in the 3500 block of Rice Street and found three bullet casings, but no places dinged by bullets.
• An Oakdale man reported his vehicle broken into Oct. 4 in the 1000 block of Kirsten Court after a passenger window was smashed out. A wallet was stolen during the break-in, so the victim canceled his bank card.
• A Mounds View woman, 20, was cited for theft Oct. 4 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E, and the two juveniles with her face charges for shoplifting, following an incident during which the three people were caught concealing merchandise. The parents of the juveniles were contacted and informed of their behavior.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Alpine Avenue reported the passenger window of her vehicle broken in as it was parked in the driveway overnight Oct. 4-5. A bag of clothing was stolen from the vehicle.
• An unclaimed vehicle was reported vandalized Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle after it was found with its rear window smashed out.
• A passport and paperwork belonging to a Little Canada woman were reported found Oct. 5 on the side of the road in the 300 block of Bankers Drive by a person out for a walk. The items, which were part of an earlier case involving theft from auto, were returned to their owner.
• A motor vehicle reported abandoned Oct. 5 in a lot in the 1000 block of County Road E turned out to have been stolen out of St. Paul, after it was checked out by the towing company. Now it sits in an impound lot while the investigation continues.
• A Mountain Iron woman, 49, was arrested for DWI Oct. 6 in the 900 block of County Road E following a two-vehicle property damage accident in a shopping center parking lot. After deputies smelled alcohol on the subject, they conducted field sobriety tests, on which she failed with a blood alcohol content of 0.14.
• A North St. Paul man, 39, and a North St. Paul woman, 20, were both issued trespass notices from the Vadnais Heights Walmart Oct. 7 following a disorderly conduct report during which the two panhandlers refused to leave the premises when asked to do so.
• A Brooklyn Center man, 46, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 500 block of Witt Court after making terroristic threats. After a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued, the suspect was arrested by Minneapolis Police on Oct. 9 and transferred to the Ramsey County jail.
• A resident in the 3800 block of Tessier Trail on Oct. 8 reported that a package she received had been opened and items stolen from inside.
White Bear Township
• A homeowner in the 2500 block of Blue Bill Circle on Oct. 4 reported interrupting a burglar in his attached garage. Although the subject was gone when deputies arrived, they did find a stolen vehicle that could have been involved in the intrusion. The vehicle was towed to the impound lot for processing.
• A White Bear Township man, 51, was arrested on a Minnesota Bureau of Apprehensions warrant Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of Brandlwood Road.
• Approximately $6,000 in fishing equipment was reported stolen Oct. 7 from a fishing boat parked in a driveway in the 5800 block of Red Pine Blvd.
