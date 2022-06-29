The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul woman, 29, was cited June 3 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting, after loss prevention personnel observed her cutting UPC tags from a small bag of dog food and using it at the self-checkout to under ring a large bag of dog food. She was “trespassed” and released from the scene.
• A dispute between parent and adult child was reported June 4 in the 4500 block of Bramblewood Avenue in which a Taser was brandished on an intoxicated party, who was transported to the Ramsey County Detox center.
• A juvenile female was arrested at 8:11 p.m. June 5 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting, after she was seen under-ringing $44.14 in merchandise at the self-checkout. She was released from the scene, however, the case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges. A White Bear Township woman, 51, was cited and trespassed June 6 at the Walmart store for under ringing $64.82 in merchandise at the self-checkout. A Hugo man, 35, was cited for misdemeanor theft June 7 at the Walmart, after he was seen switching price tags, removing $126.69 worth of products from their wrapping and under ringing the items at the self-checkout. A male and female were reported for successfully shoplifting $153.89 in merchandise from the store on June 8. A Maplewood woman, 20 was cited at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft June 10, after she was caught shoplifting $143.22 of merchandise.
• An Oakdale man, 33, was arrested on a felony warrant June 6 in the 1200 block of County Road D, after the WCSO asked deputies to check on a vehicle involved in a gas drive-off theft in Cottage Grove.
• A Maplewood woman, 57, and a Minneapolis woman, 42, were arrested June 6 in the area of Highway 96 and Evergreen Drive. Deputies assisted the St. Anthony Police Department in detaining the two females, who were allegedly involved in multiple first degree burglaries throughout the metro area where several nursing homes were broken into and items taken.
• A St. Paul man reported being removed from a bar in the 3800 block of Labore Road June 6 and being assaulted by the bouncer, a Shoreview man, 54.
• A woman, 53, was cited for misdemeanor theft, and a St. Paul woman, 50, was arrested on an active Dakota County misdemeanor warrant June 7 at the Walmart after they were caught aggressively shoplifting. After concealing items, the shoplifters passed all points of sale, and one was stopped in the parking lot by deputies and loss prevention personnel. The other was detained by deputies near a highway barrier. En route to the law enforcement center, the suspect claimed to have ingested narcotics and was transported to the hospital.
• A St. Paul woman, 43, was cited June 8 at Walmart, after she took planted flowers from an outdoor display, brought them to a service counter with a fraudulent receipt from the Forest Lake Walmart, and“returned” the plant for a gift card. After she fled loss prevention personnel, she was mailed a citation for misdemeanor theft, as her address was known to store officials.
• A North St. Paul man, 40, was arrested on a warrant June 9 in the 3300 block of Highway 61 and transported to Oakdale, following a report of a suspicious male.
• A front license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in an apartment lot in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle E overnight June 10-11.
• The serial shoe thieves are at it again! Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E on June 10 reported a male and female for taking eight pairs of shoes out of their boxes, concealing them in a bag and leaving the store without paying.
• A bicycle was reported found June 10 in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 43, was arrested June 11 in the 4400 block of Rosebriar Avenue for violating an Order For Protection (OFP).
• A Maplewood man reported his wallet stolen June 11 at the Walmart, after the Apple AirTag was deactivated when it pinged 100 feet from the store's front entrance.
White Bear Township
• A leaf blower and a moped with its key in the ignition were stolen at 4:48 a.m. June 8 from a front yard in the 1700 block of County Road H2.
