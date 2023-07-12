The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
Lakeridge Liquors in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. reported five bottles of tequila, with a total value of $250, stolen June 5. No suspect information is available.
A St. Paul man, 60, was arrested for 2nd degree DWI June 6 in the 900 block of County Road E, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a drive-thru who hit another vehicle. After a traffic stop was made and the driver failed multiple standard field sobriety tests with a datamaster blood alcohol content of .017, he was taken in and booked at the law enforcement center.
A business in the 900 block of County Road E reported receiving counterfeit identification cards June 8. Store clerks collected the cards and turned them over to deputies who inventoried them and logged them into property.
A Vadnais Heights man, 33, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. June 8 on County Road F and Suzanne Avenue for fleeing deputies on his motorcycle, following a vehicle pursuit that lasted two minutes and covered one mile. The initial attempted traffic stop was precipitated by multiple traffic violations.
A Mounds View woman, 43, and a Ham Lake woman, 38, were arrested at 12:13 a.m. June 9 in the 3900 block of Rice Street for felony violation of controlled substance laws, after their vehicle was pulled over for suspicion of displaying stolen license plates. The suspicions about the stolen plates were correct, and they were recovered. The case is under investigation.
A Shakopee man, 35, was arrested on outstanding warrants at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E and cited for theft, after deputies were called to the store to assist loss prevention personnel with detaining and banning two known shoplifters. Deputies detained the male in the parking lot, after store employees witnessed him commit gross misdemeanor theft of $678.47 in merchandise. His female companion was released from the scene.
A grill and clothing were reported stolen June 10 from a garage in the 800 block of County Road D. The total estimated loss of the items was more than $6,000. No suspect information exists.
A Coon Rapids man reported his wallet lost June 10 at a Clinic in the 3500 block of Arcade Street. No suspicious activity on his credit cards had been noted at the time of the report.
Jacon, LLC, a business in the 3900 block of Labore Road, reported a burglary early June 11, after the complainant arrived at work and noticed a side window of the business broken into. As deputies cleared the building, they noticed damage to windows, a safe box missing, and cameras spray-painted. The case is under investigation.
A person at work in the 900 block of County Road E reported being harassed by a neighbor on June 12.
A Brooklyn Center man, 33, was arrested for domestic assault June 12 in the 1000 block of County Road D, after deputies responded to the report of a domestic and located the suspect
White Bear Township
A Blaine man and Twin City Lawn Care both reported a burglary June 8 in the 1100 block of Birch Lake Blvd., after several lawn care tools and a truck were stolen. The items were entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and a Tri-County alert was issued.
A Columbus, Ohio woman reported an attempted withdrawal of cash from her bank in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive June 8. After the suspect tried to use the victim’s stolen identity information to withdraw cash, she was denied by the bank. The case is under investigation. (This doesn’t make sense. An Ohio woman called the sheriff’s office and reported someone, also a woman, tried to make a cash withdrawal from her bank her in Ramsey county? Was the Ohio woman who called in the report denied by the bank or was it the suspect?)
A White Bear Lake woman, 18, was cited at 2:02 a.m. June 11 in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue for consumption by a minor, after deputies were called out to a disturbance complaint. On arrival, they discovered a juvenile drinking party. Several juveniles were also issued juvenile citations for consumption by a minor. No resistance was encountered, and the youths were released to their parents.
A White Bear Township man, 36, was arrested for assault June 11 in the 4200 block of Homewood Avenue, after deputies were called out to the scene of a domestic.
— Loretta Harding
