The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Property owners of a residence in the 10 block of Dellwood Road on Sept. 30 reported that they didn't want the man staying at that residence to stay there anymore.
Grant
• A coach reported a confrontation between two individuals Sept. 29 at the game he was coaching in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
• A student in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. reported receiving a "vague threat" Sept. 30 via the school messenger system.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Jasmine Court N. on Sept. 30 reported an attempted scam from which she did not lose any money.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Manning Avenue N. on Sept. 30 reported his mailbox damaged by the construction crews performing road work.
• A warrant arrest was conducted Oct. 1 in the 9000 block of Manning Avenue N. after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a welfare check and found the subject trespassing.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 62nd Street N. at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 2 reported one of her vehicle's tires slashed. The complainant heard the tire being slashed but was unable to see who had done it. However, the complainant gave deputies the name of a likely suspect.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 62nd Street N. at 2:54 a.m. Oct. 3 reported the sound of a vehicle speeding off because she was concerned about recent incidents in the area. The driver of the vehicle speeding off turned out to be the paper delivery person.
• Two vehicles were reported broken into Oct. 3 at the Gateway Trailhead parking lot at Jeffrey Blvd. N. and Jamaca Avenue N.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N. on Oct. 3 reported a phone stolen.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Oct. 3 in the 8000 block of Lansing Avenue N. for tabs that expired in June 2018 after deputies spotted the motorist northbound on Manning Avenue N. and ran his plate through the National Crime Information Center database. The driver admitted to knowing his registration had expired but had not gotten around to it yet.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 800 block of Stillwater Road on Sept. 30 reported finding a bottle of waxy tablets in her daughter's bedroom. The items were collected to be placed into evidence.
• Suspicious activity was reported at 6:54 a.m. Oct. 1 on Wildwood Road at Old Wildwood Road. Following an on-scene investigation, deputies discovered a Geocaching site.
• A resident on Warner Avenue on Oct. 2 reported her neighbor for harassing her and "flipping her off" whenever she saw her.
• A business owner on Long Lake Road on Oct. 2 reported one of his employees for stealing a client's credit card number and charging items on it. Follow-up will continue.
• The driver of a red pickup truck was cited at 12:56 a.m. Oct. 5 on Fir Street for driving after revocation after northbound deputies on Mahtomedi Avenue pulled him over for having an inoperable passenger side taillight.
• Four juveniles were banned Oct. 5 from the gas station in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road for shoplifting and soliciting other customers to buy them cigarettes.
• A driver was verbally warned Oct. 5 on Derby Lane for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after he was pulled over for having no front license plate. After deputies smelled pot in the vehicle, they conducted a search and found a small amount of marijuana, a grinder, a one-hitter (small pipe) and a dugout (hand-held wooden box for a pipe). All of these items were taken into custody to be destroyed.
Willernie
• A parked vehicle in the 300 block of Sargent Road was cited Sept. 30 for displaying tabs that expired in June.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Oct. 5 from outside Frigaard's Bar on Stillwater Road. After the suspect was confronted by passersby, he took off with the bike. Witnesses told deputies they thought the suspect may have gone to the Lincoln Place apartments. When deputies went to that location, they found the bicycle. Follow-up will continue, as Frigaard's Bar has video footage of the incident.
