The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Lino Lakes woman, 37, reported a backpack was stolen April 3 from the back seat of a vehicle parked for one hour in the south lot at Sucker Lake park. The credit card was used twice at the Lino Lakes Target before it was canceled. The complainant’s bank refunded the loss.
• Multiple appliances were reported stolen April 4 during the burglary of an unoccupied home under construction in the 600 block of Koehler Road.
• An employee of a business in the 900 block of County Road E reported her rings missing April 5 after she removed them to wash dishes and forgot to put them back on before leaving work.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered April 5 in the parking lot of the Vadnais Heights Taco Bell.
• An antique pump was reported taken April 6 from the backyard of a dentistry in the 1200 block of County Road E.
• A city park bench and public building in the 600 block of County Road F were reportedly tagged April 6 with spray paint.
• Employees of Advanced Graphix reported a front license plate stolen April 10 from an auto parked in the 3600 block of Labore Road.
• The vehicle of a Vadnais Heights man, 40, was towed April 11 from Centerville Road and Pondview Court for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A customer of the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 reported leaving her purse in the shopping cart after leaving the store April 11. The purse was later turned in to the manager’s office and returned to her.
White Bear Township
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 38, was arrested at 9:19 p.m. April 3 at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cedarwood Court for third-degree DWI after witnesses reported a vehicle in the ditch and its steering wheel holding up the head of the driver.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Stoddart Circle on April 3 reported unauthorized use of a credit card while she still had possession of it. The card was canceled and reported to the bank.
• An April 8 walker reported finding a counterfeit $100 bill in the grass along Highway 96. The fake bill was entered into property for destruction.
• A shoebox containing a box of old ammunition was reported found April 10 in the 5300 block of Cottage Avenue and turned in for destruction.
• A Lino Lakes man on April 13 reported two teenage males seen on video ripping sandbags, breaking a port-a-potty and damaging a skid steer loader in the 4200 block of Oakmede Lane.
