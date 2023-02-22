The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A suspicious male was reported in the White Bear Mitsubishi parking lot in the 3400 block of Highway 61 without permission Jan. 23 after a video showed him in both parking areas and storage shed.
A Stillwater man reported a homemade trailer stolen Jan. 23 from the 1500 block of Buerkle Road after close circuit television footage showed the suspect in a gray extended cab Chevrolet Silverado taking the vehicle.
A St. Paul man, 20, was arrested for shoplifting and obstruction of justice, and a St. Paul woman, 38, was cited for misdemeanor theft Jan. 22 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after store employees witnessed them under-ringing $58.59 of merchandise at the self-checkout and leaving the store.
A Woodbury woman reported an accident hit-and-run to her vehicle Jan. 23 in the area of Willow Lake Blvd. and County Road E. after an unknown dark SUV backed into her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information.
Three propane tanks were reported stolen overnight Jan. 23-24 from a secure cage of Greater Transportation Service in the 900 block of County Road E.
A St. Paul man, 27, was mailed a citation Jan. 24 from Walmart after he and two other persons were seen leaving the store with a cart filled with merchandise that was not paid for. Loss prevention personnel were able to recover $395.55 in merchandise before the three thieves fled the scene in a vehicle. After a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on the vehicle, the St. Paul Police Department stopped it and identified the driver and passenger/registered owner.
Beaudry Oil and Propane of Elk River and Ramsey Companies of Minneapolis reported a trailer with a mounted generator and fuel tank stolen from a locked construction site in the 3500 block of Rice Street overnight Jan. 24-25.
A resident in the 4200 block of Thornhill Road reported a credit account opened in her name Jan. 26. The complainant was able to cancel the account before incurring any monetary loss.
A St. Paul man reported his vehicle’s front passenger window broken in while it was parked in an employee lot in the 1100 block of County Road E during the day Jan. 27 while he was at work. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A front license plate was reported stolen from an automobile parked in the 300 block of Meadowood Lane sometime overnight Jan. 27-28.
A St. Paul woman, 40, was arrested on two warrants Jan. 28 in the 600 block of County Road D after deputies were dispatched to the scene of a person outside an apartment building crying and asking for help. On identifying the woman, deputies learned of her warrants. Before being transported to jail, the subject said she had smoked marijuana laced with fentanyl but was cleared by Allina medics. Then she was checked out at Regions Hospital for an unsubstantiated ankle injury.
A St. Paul woman, 35, and a White Bear Lake man, 34, were arrested at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 28 in the area of White Bear Avenue and Tessier Trail for stealing a package from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 3700 block of Parkwood Lane after a video of their theft was aired. With suspect information in hand, deputies conducted a traffic stop and found the stolen package in the back seat of their getaway vehicle. The distaff member of the purloining pair was also arrested on outstanding warrants.
White Bear Township
A White Bear Township man, 45, was arrested Jan. 25 in the 1700 block of Ridgewood Avenue for domestic assault after deputies responded to the scene of a person not leaving when asked. After interviewing the parties involved, deputies determined that an assault had taken place. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
A North Branch man, 39, was mailed a citation Jan. 28 in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue for violating a harassment restraining order. A KOPS alert was issued for the HRO violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.