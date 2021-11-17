The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert at 7:16 p.m. Oct. 31 after shoplifters at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E fled the scene. The suspects had stolen merchandise and later attempted to use credit cards fraudulently to purchase gift cards. Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot and attempted a traffic stop on eastbound County Road E. However, the vehicle fled southbound on I-35E, starting a three-minute, 3-mile pursuit that ended in the interest of public safety.
• Deputies tracked a vehicle stolen from a Farmington woman to the Walmart Nov. 1, following a report of suspicious activity. After finding the stolen vehicle, deputies determined the incident to stem from a breach of trust, and all five juveniles involved were identified.
8 Deputies were called to the scene of a dispute Nov. 3 in the 700 block of County Road D after the registered owner of a vehicle objected to having his vehicle towed due to repossession. His misconduct caused damage to the vehicle during the towing process.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Berwood Avenue E. reported his roommate for stealing some of his items while moving out Nov. 3.
• A customer at a business in the 900 block of County Road E reported leaving a bank envelope containing cash on a counter Nov. 3 after paying for merchandise. She did not find the envelope when she went back to retrieve it.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from the 3600 block of Edgerton Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 3 after its owner left it running in the driveway. When he went back inside his house to quickly grab items, the vehicle was gone when he returned a few minutes later. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, St. Paul police recovered it on Nov. 5. The vehicle had sustained some damage, and the keys were missing. However, the license plates were still attached.
• A St. Paul man reported items stolen from his auto overnight Nov. 4-5 after he had left it in a visitor parking lot in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A St. Paul woman, 32, was cited Nov. 5 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft and issued a trespass notice after she was apprehended for shoplifting from the store.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 24, faces domestic assault charges following an incident at 4:31 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 1100 block of County Road E, after which a male needed to be transported to North Memorial Hospital.
• A Stacy man, 29, and a Forest Lake woman, 26, were arrested on active warrants out of Washington County at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 1100 block of County Road E after deputies ran the license plate of a vehicle they observed in a parking lot while they were on routine patrol. The occupants asleep inside the vehicle were found to have the active warrants and were transported to jail without incident.
• A cell phone left behind in an unlocked vehicle parked in the lot at Sucker Lake Park in the 4500 block of Rice Street was reported stolen Nov. 6.
White Bear Township
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a Kia Rondo at 2:37 a.m. Oct. 31 while parked in the 1300 block of Jonquil Lane after the victim was awakened by a loud, scratchy noise. When the victim turned on an outside light, a sedan parked outside on the street left the area.
• A White Bear Lake juvenile and a White Bear Township juvenile were issued a trespass order from a business in the 5000 block of Highway 61 Nov. 3 following a disorderly conduct report involving the two youths, who have a history of rude and disruptive behavior.
• A bicyclist reported finding a set of license plates Nov. 5 at the side of the road in the 5200 block of Centerville Road. The plates, stolen out of Washington County, were removed from the NCIC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.