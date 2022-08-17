The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• An attempted catalytic converter theft July 17 in the 1100 block of County Road D was reported to have damaged multiple parts of a box truck and resulted in $5,000 worth of damage.
• A St. Paul woman, 38, was cited for shoplifting July 17 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was detained by loss prevention personnel for concealing items and passing all points of sale. She was also issued a trespass notice and released from the scene.
• A Maplewood woman 23, was arrested on two warrants July 18 at the Walmart after she was detained for shoplifting by store employees, who observed her concealing $61.23 worth of merchandise and leaving the store. She was also cited for misdemeanor theft before being booked at the law enforcement center on her warrants.
• An Eagan man, 26, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. July 19 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for fifth-degree drug possession. He was also cited for fifth-degree assault, following an incident at the Kwik Trip in which Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies observed two males physically fighting in the parking lot. After ignoring deputies' commands to stop, the two were finally separated with the help of two White Bear Lake police officers and two additional deputies. On separation, the two combatants were determined to be unknown to each other prior to the altercation.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 72, was arrested July 19 in the area of Bibeau Court and Valento Circle for misdemeanor violating an order for protection (OFP).
• Northeast Metro 916 School District in the 3500 block of Willow Lake Blvd. reported criminal damage to property after employees discovered gas drained from the fuel tank of a transport van parked in the parking lot sometime between July 19-21. The tank will require replacement.
• A St. Paul woman, 33, was cited for misdemeanor theft July 21 at the Walmart after loss prevention personnel observed her under-ringing $326.09 of merchandise at the self-checkout and trying to leave the store.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported her wallet stolen July 21 from the Target store in the 900 block of County Road E after she left it on the counter inside the store. Surveillance video footage shows a male in a Minnesota Vikings shirt, about 45, taking the wallet. The victim canceled and locked all her credit cards before any charges could be made.
• Tousley Motor Sports in the 1400 block of County Road E reported a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle stolen at 6 a.m. July 23, after security video showed a male climbing a fence and breaking open the ignition of the bike with the help of two other males. The suspect then pried open the fence and drove the motorcycle away. The crime scene was processed for fingerprints and DNA, and the vehicle entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
White Bear Township
• A Prescott, Wisconsin, man on July 18 reported the driver’s side door handle of his vehicle broken off by a known suspect as part of an altercation in the 5900 block of Highway 61 involving the reclamation of property.
• Deputies on patrol recovered a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis after they noticed the vehicle parked at the side of the road during routine patrol at 4:56 a.m. July 18 in the area of Lake Avenue and Park Avenue and ran its plate number. After confirming its stolen status, deputies arranged for the vehicle to be towed to the Twin Cities Towing lot.
• Tools valued at $2,400 were reported stolen from an Xcel work truck parked at a substation in the 4200 block of Otter Lake Road overnight July 18-19.
— Loretta Harding
