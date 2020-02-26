The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Buerkle Honda reported the theft of a pickup truck Feb. 11. As the mechanic was opening the garage door to work on the vehicle, two people reportedly jumped in and drove off.
• A resident in the 3300 block of Centerville Road reported Feb. 12 that his neighbor is feeding feral cats, who are in turn causing damage to his property.
• A man reported losing $3,600 in a car-wrapping scam Feb. 13. The “get paid to drive” car advertising scam that often targets college students involves a fake check, and then a request to pay for the “car wrap” by money order, wire or cash deposit. All of the funds, of course, go to the scammer.
• Deputies responded to a complaint about a suspicious person in the 300 block of Walker Drive Feb. 13. A caller reported that a juvenile male was casing homes in the neighborhood. The suspect was located and taken into custody on misdemeanor charges. The case was sent to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.
• D&L Liquor reported a theft around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 14. Four males reportedly stole numerous bottles of liquor and fled. The case is under investigation.
• A man reported that his cell phone was stolen from his workplace in the 1100 block of County Road E Feb. 14. The case is under investigation.
• A 40-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road F and Centerville Road Feb. 9 for driving after revocation.
• A 32-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested on warrant charges in the 4500 block of Bramblewood Avenue Feb. 14.
• A 39-year old Vadnais Heights man was arrested on warrant charges in the 3000 block of Greenbrier Street Feb. 14.
White Bear Township
• A 34-year-old man was arrested on felony warrant charges during a traffic stop in the intersection of Oakmede Lane and Bibeau Road Feb. 9.
• A harassment report was taken in the 2600 block of South Shore Boulevard Feb. 9.
• Deputies responded to report of a disorderly juvenile in the 2500 block of County Road F Feb. 11. The case was forwarded to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for consideration of assault charges.
• A 22-year-old woman reported that her purse was stolen when her vehicle was broken into while it was parked in a lot in the 5700 block of Otter Lake Road Feb. 11.
• Deputies responded to report of theft at The Specialty Manufacturing Company on Centerville Road Feb. 9. More than 200 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from the business lot between 6 and 6:30 a.m. The case is under investigation.
• A 24-year-old White Bear Township man reported a theft from his vehicle in the 5000 block of Centerville Road Feb. 14. Deputies discovered that he had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant. He was taken into custody and booked at the Law Enforcement Center.
