The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 30, was arrested June 1 in the 800 block of County Road D for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO).
• A harassment victim completed a citizen arrest form June 1 in the 300 block of Meadowood Lane and submitted it to the city attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Minneapolis woman, 37, was arrested June 1 at the Walmart on an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant and charged anew with gross misdemeanor theft, after she and a girl left the store pushing two carts filled with $516.93 in merchandise. Deputies stopped the females in the parking lot and escorted them to the loss prevention office. The juvenile female was released to an adult on scene. The case has been forwarded to the investigator for charging.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Thornhill Lane on June 2 reported a burglary, after she arrived home to find a deck gate open, back porch screens opened and a door unlocked. A search determined that an envelope kept in a jewelry box was missing.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 21, was mailed a citation for theft, after he stole his ex-girlfriend's phone June 3 and smashed it on a sidewalk in the 900 block of County Road E .
White Bear Township
• A report of suspicious shots fired and accompanied by loud, violent language at 10:03 a.m. May 31 in the 2200 block of 5th Court while the complainant was on the phone and concerned about the safety of persons at the address turned out to be TV background noise either from the other end of the phone or at her own address.
