The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 1000 block of Pondview Court reported a burglary overnight Dec. 29-30, after noticing residue on the door handle of a locked interior service door to an attached garage. Although the garage was entered, nothing appeared missing. The complainant was going to check with neighbors for possible video surveillance.
• Construction supplies and equipment were reported stolen overnight Dec. 30-31 after a construction site fence in the 400 block of Oak Grove Parkway was cut and a vehicle driven onto the property.
• A 2003 Ford Fusion was reported stolen Dec. 31 from a driveway in the 3300 block of Jansen Way after the owner left it running while she went inside to pick up a friend. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen.
• A St. Paul woman, 39, was arrested Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of County Road E for violating an order for protection (OFP) after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducting a welfare check found a male and female arguing in a parked car.
• A resident in the 4300 block of Bramblewood Avenue on Jan 3 reported unemployment benefits fraudulently applied for in his name. Deputies advised the complainant about making the necessary notifications and taking steps to minimize identity theft.
• A juvenile was reported for shoplifting Jan. 3 from the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E after loss prevention personnel stopped him leaving the store with a cart filled with unpaid merchandise. Deputies took the subject home and spoke with his parent.
• A resident in the 600 block of Liberty Way reported a burglary Jan. 3 after returning home to find a rear sliding glass door smashed and multiple items stolen from the house. After evidence was gathered, the list of stolen items was entered into the pawn database. The case is under investigation.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 41, was arrested Jan. 5 in the 900 block of County Road E for fifth-degree assault after he accosted his ex-girlfriend as she sat in her car during lunch break. He then took the victim’s newly purchased sandwich and left the area in his vehicle. After a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued, Brooklyn Park police located the subject and turned him over to deputies. The subject was also cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and domestic assault.
• Two bold coyotes were reported at large Jan. 6 in the 100 block of Skyline Drive. The coyotes were seen allegedly walking the street at night and killing rabbits.
• On Jan. 7, deputies recovered an unoccupied vehicle, previously reported stolen out of White Bear Lake, in a parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E. The vehicle was removed from the NCIC database.
• A Ham Lake man, 41, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI Jan. 7 on I-694 and White Bear Avenue after deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding along southbound Century Avenue.
• A St. Paul man, 44, was arrested on an active felony warrant out of Kannabec County at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 300 block of Little Canada Road after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 600 block of County Road D.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township woman, 20, was arrested Jan. 3 in the 5400 block of Fisher Street for fifth-degree domestic assault after deputies were called out to a domestic in which a daughter punched her father in the head. She was also cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• A Rolex watch was reported stolen overnight Jan. 5-6 from a home in the 5100 block of Otter Lake Road.
• A White Bear Township man, 27, was arrested on a warrant Jan. 7 in the 1200 block of Halper Way following a traffic stop at the intersection of Otter View Trail and Halper Way.
• A North Oaks woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Mitsubishi Outlander Sport parked in the theater lot in the 1100 block of County Road J Jan. 8 while she was working the evening shift.
