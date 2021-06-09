The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township during the week of May 23-29:
Vadnais Heights
• At 7:59 p.m. May 23, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched out to the Vadnais Heights Walmart at 850 County Road E on a shoplifting report. Walmart reported another shoplifter at 4:47 p.m. May 26. A third Walmart shoplifter was reported at 2:42 p.m. May 27; a fourth shoplifter was cited at 2:38 p.m. May 28 at the Walmart; and a fifth shoplifter was cited at 9:34 p.m. May 28 at the Walmart.
• A drunk driver was arrested just after midnight on May 24 on Rice Street after he phoned deputies to notify them he was drunk and had driven his vehicle off the road.
• At 9:45 a.m. May 24, deputies responded to a theft report at the Holiday Inn on County Road E.
• A female motorist was cited at 5:36 p.m. May 24 in the 1000 block of County Road E for driving after revocation and for child safety restraint violations after deputies responded to the scene of an accident.
• An unidentified individual was cited at 9:30 p.m. May 24 in the 800 block of County Road E for giving deputies false information.
• A Wisconsin man was arrested at 1:41 a.m. May 26 in the area of Willow Lake Blvd. and County Road E following a traffic stop for outstanding Wisconsin warrants as well as new charges.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported at 10:00 p.m. May 25 in the 800 block of Woodgate Drive.
• An adult male was arrested on several active warrants at 6:25 p.m. May 26 in the 1100 block of Willow Lake Road.
• A car was reported stolen at 10:18 p.m. May 26 from the 800 block of County Road E.
• An adult male was arrested at 10:38 p.m. May 26 in the 1000 block of County Road E for weapons violations after he was reported for pointing a gun at someone.
• Theft was reported at 5:10 p.m. May 27 in the 1100 block of County Road D.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 10 p.m. May 27 from the 500 block of Park Place.
• Theft from auto was reported at 11 a.m. May 28 in the 1100 block of County Road E. and at 12:57 p.m. May 28 in the 100 block of County Road F.
• An unidentified individual was arrested at 12:44 a.m. May 29 on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant after deputies responded to a suspicious male in a driveway in the 3600 block of Edgerton Street.
• Deputies were dispatched out to a hotel on County Road E at 6:09 a.m. May 29 about a dispute during which a girlfriend would not let the boyfriend into their hotel room. After deputies were unable to contact the female, the male said he would wait until the female left for work.
• A wallet was reported lost at 9:43 a.m. May 29 in the 3400 block of Arcade Street. Its owner said she hadn't noticed any fraudulent activity at that time.
• A drunk driver was arrested at 6:17 p.m. May 29 at the intersection of County Road E and Koehler Road after deputies were called out to assist a motorist at that intersection.
• An adult male was "trespassed" from a business in the 1100 block of County Road E at 9:36 p.m. May 29.
White Bear Township
• An adult male was arrested at 8:06 a.m. May 28 in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.