The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 800 block of Parkside Drive reported a vehicle stolen from his driveway overnight Dec. 13-14. It was recovered the next day in St. Paul.
• A St. Paul man, 22, was arrested for theft Dec. 14 after he was caught stealing from an auto belonging to an Eden Prairie man in the 4200 block of White Bear Parkway. He was also deemed responsible for other thefts from vehicles in the area belonging to a Hugo man and an Inver Grove Heights man. After the Eden Prairie victim caught him in the act, the subject fled but was later apprehended by deputies who deployed a stun gun. The subject now faces charges in Ramsey County District Court.
• A resident in the 100 block of Star Circle reported his vehicle stolen at 6:04 a.m. Dec. 15 while it was left running to warm up in the driveway with the keys in the ignition. The vehicle was found abandoned nearby; a possible suspect has been identified.
• A Minneapolis man, 21, was arrested Dec. 15 on County Road F and Rice Street on three felony warrants out of Ramsey County. Documents found in the vehicle have now become part of an identity theft investigation.
• A vehicle reported stolen out of St. Paul was reported recovered Dec. 17 in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive. Both plates for the vehicle were found inside the vehicle, and the vehicle displayed different plates that had been stolen out of St. Paul.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace on Dec. 18 reported being scammed out of $475,after receiving a scam phone call enticing her to purchase gift cards up front to take advantage of a supposed low two-year Xfinity monthly subscription rate. The scam was discovered when the victim went to the Xfinity store with an invalid confirmation number for reimbursement.
• A Roseville man, 20, was arrested Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Vadnais Lake Drive for burglary after deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a residence. When a homeowner interrupted the burglary in an attached garage, two suspects fled on foot. After a suspicious vehicle was located leaving the area, the driver was identified by the homeowner who interrupted the theft.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported two juvenile males for attempting to rob her of her phone and money Dec. 19 in the area of Berwood Avenue and Arcade Street after she gave them a ride. She stopped the robbery attempt by honking the horn.
• A resident in the 400 block of Vadnais Lake Drive on Dec. 19 reported his wallet and sunglasses stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in an open garage. The wallet was recovered the same day, and a stolen card was used at a business.
White Bear Township
• Employees at the Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on Dec. 13 reported a woman for unsuccessfully trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at the store before leaving the bill behind and fleeing.
• A resident in the 5600 block of Portland Avenue on Dec. 14 reported Christmas cards he'd placed in his mailbox stolen, after a neighbor found two of the opened cards on the road that afternoon.
• A Maplewood woman, 41, and a South St. Paul man, 44, were arrested at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 15 on Hammond Road and Otter Lake Road for being in possession of a vehicle stolen out of South St. Paul after deputies conducted a traffic stop. The woman was also arrested on an active Washington County Sheriff's Office warrant and transported to Regions Hospital after complaining she was sick.
• A Stacy man, 31, was cited Dec. 18 on I-35E and County Road H2 for speeding after deputies pulled him over for weaving in and out of traffic.
