The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A resident in the 600 block of County Road D reported a burglary May 30 in which more than $4,000 in cash and a checkbook were taken. The complainant suspects a family member.
A Lake Elmo man was cited May 30 at Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting. The report was forwarded to the city attorney for consideration of charges. A St. Paul man, 31, was also cited that same day for shoplifting from Walmart. He also faces charges.
A Vadnais Heights man, 47, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. May 30 for misdemeanor assault and criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Walker Drive. The suspect damaged the neighbors' mailbox and slapped one of the neighbors.
An unknown person was reported May 31 for shoplifting at the Dollar Tree in the 900 block of County Road E after he was seen filling a canvas bag with approximately $25 in items and leaving the store without paying.
A Vadnais Heights man, 25, was arrested for DUI at a half hour past midnight June 2 in the 4000 block of Oak Crest Drive after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an automobile crash report. The subject has been charged with two counts of drunk driving.
Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle at 3:18 a.m. June 2 on Arcade and Payne Avenues in St. Paul, following a 4-mile pursuit that started on I-694 and I-35E and lasted for three minutes. The driver and passenger fled on foot and were not located.
A Vadnais Heights woman, 45, was arrested on two Ramsey County warrants and one Washington County warrant at 9:43 a.m. June 2 at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of County Road D.
A Vadnais Heights woman, 38, was arrested on a Ramsey County gross misdemeanor domestic abuse warrant at 1:52 p.m. June 2 in the 300 block of Jay Way.
A St. Paul woman, 53, was cited June 2 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart for shoplifting. Her case has been sent to the city attorney for consideration of charges. That same evening, Walmart also reported a male and female for each pushing a cart filled with more than $500 in merchandise out of the store without paying for the items.
Qwinstar Corporation in the 3500 block of Willow Lake Road reported a person for felony theft of an iPhone12 June 3 after surveillance video showed the suspect taking the phone from its packaging and pocketing it. The subject then left the empty box with others on the loading dock.
Walmart reported more shoplifters June 3. A Blaine man, 27, was cited and released. His report was forwarded to the city attorney for charges. A St. Paul woman, 40, was cited that evening for shoplifting after she was seen leaving the store with a cart filled with merchandise. The merchandise was recovered in the parking lot. A North St. Paul woman, 25, was cited for giving a false name to police and for misdemeanor theft after she was caught concealing items and removing them from the store. She has been "trespassed" for one year.
A St. Paul man, 38 was arrested June 4 in the 1100 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct after he became intoxicated and would not leave a restaurant. He fought with restaurant staff and passersby.
The Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on June 5 reported the theft of two charity cash boxes from the counter. Surveillance video from 2:53 a.m. that morning showed the subject taking the boxes and leaving the scene.
White Bear Township
A juvenile was arrested at 5:36 p.m. June 2 in the 3800 block of Lakewood Avenue for violating a harassment restraining order (HRO). The case has been sent to the city attorney for consideration.
A resident in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue reported losing $2,400 in a phone scam June 2 in which the caller claimed he had problems with his Amazon account, even though he didn't have an Amazon account. The victim was told he owed money and needed to pay with gift cards and grant access to his computer.
