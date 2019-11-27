The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
• Mail was reported stolen from mailboxes in the 1000 block of East County Road D Nov. 10.
• A vehicle struck a mailbox in the 5900 block of Otter View Trail Nov. 10 and fled. Deputies located the vehicle nearby and the driver was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
• A drivers license and debit card was recovered from Fox Meadows Park Nov. 12. Items had been stolen from a park in Wyoming.
• Theft was reported in the 4200 block of Homewood Avenue Nov. 13.
• Deputies responded to a domestic assault report in the 600 block of Stockdale Road Nov. 13.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle E Nov. 13.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 1200 block of County road D Circle Nov. 14.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of County Road E Nov. 15.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 800 block of County Road E Nov. 15.
