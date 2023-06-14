The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Maplewood woman, a Mahtomedi man and a North Branch man reported money stolen from their wallets at 10:39 p.m. May 11 while they were playing volleyball at Sak’s Bar & Grill in the 1400 block of County Road E. A person seated at the table with them was not there when they returned to their table, and neither was $351 of their cash. Bar wait staff have identified a possible suspect.
A Maplewood man, 35, was arrested for DWI at 12:34 a.m. May 13 at the intersection of Edgerton Street and County Road D after he failed standard field sobriety testing and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.17 on the Datamaster test.
A St. Cloud woman, 23, was arrested for credit card transaction fraud May 13 in the 900 block of County Road E after she stole a vehicle and credit card from a man while he was asleep in a hotel room in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive. He woke up to the sound of a credit card alert pinging and phoned Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies immediately. They were waiting for the suspect when she was leaving the Marshall’s store after having gone on a shopping spree with the victim’s card.
A resident in the 3900 block of Woodridge Court reported falling for the impersonation scam May 14 by providing identity information, but had suffered no financial loss at the time of the report.
A Hugo man, 41, was arrested for DWI at 1:55 a.m. May 16 in the 1000 block of County Road E after deputies were called out to a gas station to assist with a truck parked at a gas pump with the driver passed out inside.
A 20-year-old Superior, Wisconsin, man was arrested May 16 in the 100 block of Primrose Court for assaulting his girlfriend. The victim told deputies that her boyfriend had grabbed her and thrown her down on a bed. The suspect was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic assault, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
White Bear Township
A St. Paul man, 30, was arrested on a Stearns County felony warrant May 11 in the 5200 block of Elk Street.
A Hugo man, 47, was banned May 12 from a business in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive after deputies responded to a suspicious person report and discovered that the suspect was known to hand out counterfeit bills.
A Hugo man, 47, and a Hugo woman, 32, were arrested May 12 in the area of Centerville Road and County Road H2 for driving a stolen U-Haul, after deputies on patrol ran the plate of the U-Haul that didn’t register to any vehicle. The U-Haul was towed, and the U-Haul Company of Arizona was notified.
A resident in the 5900 block of Mallard Drive reported her passport stolen May 12, after she received delivery confirmation from the post office, but never received the passport.
A suspicious juvenile reported at a church in the 2400 block of Buffalo Street on May 15 turned out to have been dropped off at the wrong church location to meet a parent.
A St. Paul man, 38, was arrested for DWI at 9:16 p.m. May 16 in the area of Centerville Road and County Road J and taken to Regions Hospital, after deputies were called to the scene of an accident with injuries. On arrival, deputies located the driver of a crashed motorcycle, who was showing signs of impairment. After further investigation, the biker was arrested for second-degree DUI (gross misdemeanor).
