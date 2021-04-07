The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Two bone fragments suspected of being human in origin were reported found March 21 near the walking trails at Sucker Lake Park in the 3400 block of Rice Street. The remains were turned over to the lab for analysis.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 20, is sought after he violated an order for protection (OFP) March 22 in the 3500 block of Arcade Street. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert has been issued.
• A purse was reported found March 22 in Sucker Lake Park on County Road F and placed into property following an inventory of its contents.
• A child-sized bicycle was reported recovered March 24 in the 1200 block of County Road E. After the bike's serial number cleared a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies placed it into property.
• A Stillwater man on March 26 reported the catalytic converter stolen from his Honda CR-V as it was parked in an employee lot in the 1200 block of Willow Lake Blvd. A video of the suspect vehicle exists.
• Employees at the Vadnais Heights BP station in the 1000 block of County Road E reported a burglary suspect entered the building overnight March 26-27 and quickly retreated when alarm bells started ringing.
• Family members in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrance on March 27 reported finding narcotics and stolen mail in a room they were cleaning after a younger male relative was forced out of the residence after an OFP was filed. The case is under investigation.
White Bear Township
• A Lino Lakes woman reported a purse, laptop computer and cell phone stolen March 22 from her vehicle as it was parked at the dog park on Otter Lake Road and County Road H2. The rear passenger window was smashed in. The victim canceled her bank and credit cards.
• A Crystal man, 34, was arrested following a traffic stop at 4:43 p.m. March 24 in the 900 block of Highway 96 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety. Deputies on patrol conducted a random computer check on a moving vehicle and discovered the registered owner was driving on a canceled license. The subject faces up to one year in prison and/or a maximum $3,000 fine, following charges in Ramsey County District Court.
• Deputies responded to a disorderly conduct report March 24 after exes in the 5300 block of Grand Avenue became involved in a dispute about one of them letting dogs out of their kennel to run loose in the neighborhood.
• Work tools valued at $1,000 were reported stolen overnight March 24-25 from the back of a pickup truck left unlocked in a driveway in the 1400 block of Jonquil Lane.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Parkway Ponds Lane reported fraudulent activity in his checking account March 26. Multiple attempts to open accounts using the complainant's identity were stopped after his credit was frozen through three credit bureaus. Existing accounts were notified and protective measures were taken.
• A White Bear Township man, 41, faces charges for violating an OFP following an incident at 11:01 p.m. March 27 in the 5400 block of Jefferson Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.