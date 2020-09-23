The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 49, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Sept. 7 in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sept. 8 from an auto parked in the 4400 block of Rosebriar Avenue.
• A St. Paul man reported the front passenger window of his vehicle broken Sept. 8 as it was parked at the Sucker Lake north parking lot in the 4000 block of Rice Street. A briefcase containing his lunch was stolen.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported her vehicle broken into Sept. 8 as it was parked in the Lake Vadnais north lot in the 100 block of County Road F. After thieves broke in the front passenger window, they stole her purse and tried unsuccessfully to use her credit cards at the Vadnais Heights Target. The victim's cards and other personal items were found on the side of the road by a bicyclist later that day and turned into the patrol station the next day.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 31, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 3500 block of Arcade Street for violating a harassment restraining order.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 31, was arrested for domestic assault Sept. 10 following a domestic in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A resident in the 3300 block of Vadnais Lane reported being the victim of an internet phishing scam Sept. 10, in which she responded to an anti-virus email message and provided remote access to her computer. As directed, she purchased gift cards for the scammer to "transfer a refund to her bank account." The complainant is out $2,000 in gift cards.
• A Maplewood man reported his 1998 Honda Civic stolen overnight Sept. 11-12 from the Holiday Inn in the 1100 block of County Road E. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
White Bear Township
• A wallet lost by a Maplewood man at the Bald Eagle boat launch Sept. 6 was later recovered at that same location.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Glen Oaks Avenue reported $2,100 worth of tools stolen from his vehicle Sept. 7.
• Residents in the 700 block of Crescent Curve on Sept. 12 reported being tricked into sending cash to a person saying they were Best Buy Geek Squad employees. The victims responded to an email about an account charge, provided remote access to their computer, and withdrew cash to refund those extra funds — which only appeared to have been transferred back to their bank account. The victims are out more than $1,000.
