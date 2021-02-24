The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Residents in the 900 block of County Road D on Feb. 7 reported a brother from St. Paul for threatening to kill the family. The St. Paul Police Department has been notified, and the case is under investigation.
• Persons suspected of stealing from the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E were arrested by the Maplewood Police Department at 2:48 p.m. Feb. 7 after a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for their vehicle.
• A South St. Paul man, 21, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 800 block of County Road E for theft after he was caught stealing $757 worth of electronics from the Vadnais Heights Walmart. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect after he'd driven away.
• Deputies recovered a vehicle without license plates in a parking lot in the 1200 block of County Road D Feb. 8. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from St. Louis Park.
• A Forest Lake man reported his vehicle stolen at 7:28 a.m. Feb. 9 from the Kwik Trip gas station in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after he had left it unlocked and running while he entered the store with the key fob in his pocket. The vehicle was recovered on Feb. 13 by the Maplewood Police Department.
• A Maplewood woman, 35, was arrested Feb. 10 in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive for narcotics after deputies assisted another agency on a traffic stop that led to a search warrant of a hotel room occupied by the subject. The case is under investigation.
• A St. Paul woman was cited for misdemeanor theft Feb. 11 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E following a report of a couple seen loading merchandise into a cart. Her male companion left the store with the cart full of stolen merchandise, loaded it into his vehicle and left the parking lot without his accomplice. His female companion, left behind, was trying to use an overdrafted card. When deputies apprehended the female in the parking lot, she was wearing a stolen coat. Deputies gave her a courtesy ride to the transit center.
• A St. Paul woman reported her credit card stolen while she was at work Feb. 12 in the 800 block of County Road E. The card was later used for several online purchases. The complainant contacted her bank and closed the account.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 68, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 4300 block of Buckingham Court for violating a harassment protection order (HRO).
• A man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported the catalytic converter stolen from his 2004 Honda CRV overnight Feb. 13-14 as it was parked in a lot in the 1100 block of County Road D while he was visiting his brother.
White Bear Township
• A Stillwater Street resident reported fraudulent charges on his credit card Feb. 13 while it was still in his possession.
