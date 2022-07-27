The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A niece was arrested June 24 in the 900 block of Vadnais Drive on gross misdemeanor warrants out of Washington County for fifth-degree narcotics, after deputies were dispatched out to a disorderly conduct call and request to help remove the niece from her aunt's residence. When Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, the niece claimed to have swallowed three to seven grams of heroin and was transported to Regions Hospital.
• A middle-aged woman of medium height was reported for concealing items at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E and trying to leave the store with them. When she was approached by loss prevention personnel, she threw the items at store employees and yelled at other customers as she walked through the parking lot.
• A Forest Lake man, 40, was cited June 24 at the Walmart for disorderly conduct after this known shoplifter tried to lift merchandise. He escaped the store, but deputies located him in traffic and pulled him over. He was trespassed from the Walmart and cited for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A Mankato woman, 25, was cited June 25 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after she was observed switching price tags, placing the items into a large bin and leaving the store without paying. The store recovered 35 items totaling $194.88. The shoplifter was also trespassed and released.
• A resident in the area of Vadnais Drive and Vadnais Lane reported being assaulted at 2:37 a.m. June 26 after he heard vehicles speeding back and forth with people shouting and went outside to check on the commotion. He helped three youths trying to catch a dog, after shouting for the vehicle to slow down. Immediately, a physical confrontation ensued among four people. One adult male was taken to hospital for evaluation.
• A license plate was reported stolen June 27 from the 900 block of County Road D after the Woodbury Police Department checked on a vehicle stolen from St. Paul and discovered the plate on it to have been stolen, switched out and left on the vehicle.
• A White Bear Township woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from a Chevrolet Equinox parked in a lot at Sucker Lake Regional Park.
• A Maplewood man reported an amber emergency light stolen from the roof of his vehicle parked in the Walmart lot sometime between 3:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. June 28.
• A Burnsville man, 21, was reported June 28 for violating an order for protection in the 1100 block of County Road D.
• A bicycle was reported stolen from outside the Walmart June 29 while the victim was inside shopping.
• Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E reported two males for grabbing four pairs of Nike Shoes, valued at $300, and running from the store on June 30. They left the area in a white SUV.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 2600 block of South Shore Blvd. on June 29 reported a $6 check taken from the mailbox and cashed after it was altered to be made out for $484. The victim was given an incident number so that the bank could conduct an investigation. A possible suspect exists.
