The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• The owners of nine vehicles parked in a garage in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle reported their door windows broken and the vehicles rummaged through overnight Sept. 19-20. The case is under investigation.
• Numerous items, including a TV, power tools and DVDs, were reported stolen Sept. 20 from a storage rack in an underground garage in the 1200 block of County Road D. The case is under investigation.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept. 21 from Integrity Autosource, Inc. in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data base, the vehicle was recovered Sept. 23 by Wyoming police with its license plates missing.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 22 from White Bear Lincoln in the 3400 block of Highway 61 after it was taken for a test drive and never returned to the dealership. The thief had used false identification to procure the vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, an investigation identified a possible suspect and is active.
• A family domestic was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 23 at a multihousing complex in the 1000 block of County Road D. After both parties were separated, a report was submitted to the county attorney to review possible charges.
• A small bag with a crystal-like substance was reported found late Sept. 24 in the 1000 block of County Road E and turned into evidence at the patrol station to be destroyed.
• Payless Shoes in the 900 block of County Road E on Sept. 25 reported two males for showing up at the store and stealing four pairs of shoes before leaving in a stolen vehicle. The case is under investigation.
• A White Bear Lake man, 34, was reported at 10:24 a.m. Sept. 26 for carrying a rifle into his son's hockey practice at the TCO Sports Garden in the 1400 block of County Road E. The incident has been referred to the city attorney.
White Bear Township
• Residents in the 5800 block of Red Pine Boulevard at 4:33 a.m. Sept. 22 reported a burglary in which thieves stole their vehicle from the garage along with a purse, car keys and phones from the residence, after they were awakened by text messages for bank credit card alerts. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies located the vehicle driving south on Highway 61 from Fourth Street. The driver sped away from deputies and started a pursuit that lasted 16 minutes and covered 23 miles. Deputies stopped chasing when the vehicle began driving in the opposite lane of traffic. The vehicle later was found unoccupied in St. Paul.
• A Hudson, Wisconsin, man reported the front passenger side window of his vehicle cracked while it was parked Sept. 22 at the Bald Eagle boat launch in the 5700 block of Hugo Road.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Bellaire Avenue at 12:11 a.m. Sept. 23 reported a suspicious female for urinating in his yard. Deputies on the scene found medication left in the street and placed it into property.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sept. 24 from a vehicle parked during the day in a church parking lot in the 4600 block of Greenhaven Drive.
• A laptop, cash and credit card were reported stolen Sept. 25 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Arbor Drive. The credit card was used unsuccessfully at Target. The case is under investigation.
• A Minneapolis woman was arrested without incident at 5:43 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1200 block of County Road D Circle for assault following a dispute over a motor vehicle.
