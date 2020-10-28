The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 53, was arrested for motor vehicle theft and a St. Paul woman, 29, was arrested on a warrant Oct. 12 in the 1000 block of County Road D after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched out to a disorderly conduct call in the parking lot. The couple was located sleeping in a vehicle. The male was charged with receiving stolen property and counterfeiting, and the female was charged with resisting arrest during the incident.
• A St. Louis Park man, 41, was arrested Oct. 13 for burglarizing the residence of his ex-girlfriend in the 4500 block of Oak Leaf Drive after he had forcibly moved back in but was later moved back out by the complainant and her fiancé, who then changed the locks. The case was referred to the county attorney.
• Macaluso's Roadhouse in the 3800 block of Labore Road reported a forced entry to the business after an alarm went off at 5:16 a.m. Oct. 14. The case is under investigation.
• A South St. Paul woman, 34, received a citation Oct. 15 for leaving an abandoned vehicle with expired tabs in the 3200 block of Fanum Road since August. Her vehicle was towed on the date her citation was mailed.
• A juvenile was reported for motor vehicle theft late Oct. 16 in the 800 block of County Road E after a Woodbury woman gave him a ride to Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E. After both parties separated inside the store to do their shopping, the complainant returned to the parking lot to find her vehicle missing. She had not given the suspect permission to drive the vehicle, and the vehicle identification was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A St. Paul woman, 31, was cited Oct. 16 in the 900 block of County Road E for the grab-and-dash theft of seven pairs of shoes while she was in the store with an accomplice. After suspect information was gathered, the suspect vehicle was located with three pairs of stolen Payless shoes found inside. The registered owner admitted to the misdemeanor theft.
• Residents in the 4100 block of Clover Avenue at 5:09 a.m. Oct. 17 reported a burglary.
White Bear Township
• An adult male was arrested Oct. 13 in the 2300 block of County Road J on suspicion of burglary following numerous 911 calls of a suspicious male looking through vehicles in business parking lots. The suspect was booked for felony burglary.
• An unidentified party was reported for domestic assault Oct. 15 after deputies were dispatched to supervise a property exchange between two estranged parties in the 5300 block of Grand Avenue. While deputies were on scene, the complainant reported the prior incident. The case has been sent to the city attorney for review of charges.
• Tools and $4,000 in cash were reported stolen Oct. 19 from a work van parked in a driveway in the 5300 block of Eagle Street after the complainant noticed the doors of the van left open.
