The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Ten Liquors in the 900 block of County Road E reported two high-priced bottles of liquor stolen from the counter Nov. 14 after the clerk refused sale. The suspect left behind an Iowa driver's license.
• A North St.Paul man, 29, was arrested Nov. 14 on I-694 and Highway 61 for fleeing officers in a stolen vehicle, following a 2.6-mile pursuit that lasted five minutes. The suspect was fleeing Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in a vehicle stolen from a Stillwater woman. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies ended the pursuit at I-694 and Snelling by using the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 47, was cited for misdemeanor theft Nov. 14 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was caught passing all points of sale with merchandise. A North St. Paul man, 19, was also cited at 12:11 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Walmart for trespassing and disorderly conduct. A North St. Paul man,19, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Walmart for disorderly conduct and trespassing. On Nov. 21, employees at the store reported trying to detain a female shoplifter by seizing her cart and asking her to accompany them to the office. The suspect then grabbed her purse and tried to strike loss prevention personnel with the purse before leaving the store.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Nov. 15 while it was parked in a shopping center parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E.
• Urban Farm and Greenhouses in the 3700 block of Labore Road reported a vehicle belonging to a Minneapolis woman found stripped of parts and chained to a damaged gate arm at 6:44 a.m. Nov. 15.
• The Clover Inn in the 700 block of County Road F reported a door and camera damaged overnight Nov. 15-16 following an unsuccessful attempt to enter the building for burglary purposes.
• A Vadnais Heights woman reported losing her purse and phone at the Walmart Nov. 16 after she left them in a shopping cart. No activity had been started on the credit cards at the time of the report.
• A work truck belonging to City Wide Insulation of Madison Inc. and containing tools was reported stolen overnight Nov. 16-17 from the 3200 block of Labore Road. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was tracked via GPS to Minneapolis and recovered the same day by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and towed to the Ramsey County impound lot.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Woodview Drive on Nov. 17 reported losing $2,500 in gift cards to the Amazon purchase email phishing scam.
• The Speedway store in the 1000 block of County Road E reported two packs of Newport cigarettes and 15 lottery tickets stolen off the front counter Nov. 18 after the suspect's credit card purchase was declined. The suspect then grabbed the bag containing the items and fled the store.
• A St. Paul woman, 45, was arrested for multiple offenses Nov. 19 at the Walmart after she was detained for leaving the store with unpaid items. On identification, she was found to be in possession of narcotics and active warrants out of Washington, Dakota and Hennepin counties.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 4700 block of Greenhaven Drive reported a fraud attempt Nov. 15 when he allowed access to his computer to persons he thought were from his life insurance company. At that point, the computer screen went dark and alerts appeared on his phone about money being moved around in his bank accounts. Contact made with his bank's fraud department stopped an attempted wire transfer.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Mehegan Lane on Nov. 17 reported a burglary after three people walked up to her house and entered the open garage. No thefts occurred, however.
• A Ham Lake man, 42, was cited Nov. 21 for violating an order for protection taken out by an Otter View Trail resident after deputies confronted the offender at the site.
• A St. Paul man, 37, was reported for crashing his vehicle into a mailbox in the 4200 block of Rice Street Nov. 22 and causing internet service outage as well as criminally damaging the mailbox.
