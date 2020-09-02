The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Expensive aftermarket auto parts and a handgun were reported stolen overnight Aug. 15-16 from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Greta Lane, after the rear passenger window was broken in. The handgun has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A license plate from a vehicle stolen out of St. Paul was reported recovered Aug. 17 in the 800 block of County Road D. The recovered license plate and all the various plates on the stolen vehicle have been entered into the NCIC database.
• Credit cards from a wallet reported missing from White Bear Lake were used successfully at the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E on Aug. 17. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 100 block of Star Circle on Aug. 19 reported a hit-and-run accident to a vehicle parked in the driveway.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Aug. 19 from a vehicle in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A St. Paul woman, 25, was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant Aug. 20 in the 800 block of County Road E after deputies were called to the scene of a verbal dispute that turned into a fight.
• A resident in the 300 block of Oak Ridge Drive on Aug. 20 reported $4,000 electronically taken out of her account over the course of the past month. Suspect information is available, and the case is under investigation.
• A Honda CRV was reported stolen overnight Aug. 20-21 from the 3800 block of Elmwood Street. The vehicle has been entered into the NCIC database.
• A resident in the 600 block of Belland Avenue on Aug. 21 reported a neighbor for continually picking on the complainant, who has a traumatic brain injury. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant on the process of obtaining a harassment restraining order. The case has been referred to the city attorney.
• A walker along Greenhaven and Rosebrier reported finding a fake $100 bill Aug. 21. The bill has been placed into property.
• A purse hidden under a jacket was reported stolen Aug. 21 from a vehicle parked in the Lake Vadnais north lot in the 100 block of County Road F for just one hour, after the driver's side window was broken in. A credit card had already been used by the time of the report.
• A backpack with gym clothes was reported stolen overnight Aug. 21-22 from a vehicle parked in the 3200 block of Marlin Avenue, after the vinyl roof was cut.
White Bear Township
• Two necklaces reported stolen Aug. 18 from an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Golden Ponds Lane were later found by the complainant inside the apartment.
• Security cameras were reported ripped off and stolen Aug. 19 from the Jehovah’s Witnesses building in the 2500 block of Buffalo Street.
• A St. Paul woman, 46, planting trees in the 1300 block of Wagonwheel Court and a Shoreview man, 68, were reported Aug. 21 for disorderly conduct following a verbal dispute. The case has been referred to the city attorney.
• A purse was reported stolen Aug. 22 from the center console of a vehicle parked in a business lot in the 5000 block of Centerville Road, after a passenger side window was broken.
