The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Frisbee golf bag was reported stolen overnight Feb. 14-15 from a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of English Street.
• A Minneapolis woman, 29, was cited and trespassed Feb. 15 from the Vadnais Heights Target in the 900 block of County Road E for shoplifting after the known shoplifter came into the store and “put her talents to work.” She was caught by loss prevention employees and Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies.
• A Menomonee Falls woman and her grandchild reported being assaulted Feb. 15 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E by the two women with a large cart filled with items ahead of them in the Express checkout lane after the complainant commented about the express lane rules.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported a fraud attempt via job offer Feb. 16 after she deposited a fake check with instructions to purchase office equipment from a specific seller. The complainant stopped playing along before she lost any money. However, her identity information was compromised, so protective and remediation steps were taken.
• A complainant in the 300 block of Bankers Drive on Feb. 16 reported unemployment benefits filed for in her name.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Feb. 17 from a Honda Odyssey van while it was parked in an employee lot in the 3400 block of Willow Lake Blvd.
• A St. Paul man, 26, was arrested Feb. 17 on County Road D and Labore Road on an outstanding Washington County Sheriff's Office warrant. Narcotics were found in his possession during the routine search.
• A Minneapolis man, 39, was arrested on a Hennepin County Sheriff's Office warrant Feb. 17 in the 1100 block of County Road E after deputies responded to a report of a fight in progress at an apartment complex.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Greenbriar Street reported a possible burglary Feb. 19 after noticing her apartment door was opened by a crowbar or other prying tool. Nothing was missing.
• A Stillwater man reported his vehicle stolen Feb. 19 from outside a retail store in the 1000 block of Highway 96 while it was warming up with the keys inside. It was recovered Feb. 21 in Cambridge by Isanti County Sheriff's Office deputies.
• Deputies engaged in a high-speed chase of up to 100 mph starting at Edgerton Street at Labore Road at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 20 after a black pickup truck sped through the intersection. The pursuit covered 18 miles in 11 minutes, involved eight different squads and started and stopped several times before it was abandoned altogether due to losing sight of the suspects.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 41, was arrested Feb. 20 in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrance for criminal damage to property after he wrecked a tow truck belonging to PLC Towing and Recovery.
• A resident in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrance on Feb. 20 reported fraudulent checks drawn on his bank account.
• A St. Paul woman reported her wallet missing after a Feb. 20 visit to a convenience store in the 3200 block of Highway 61.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 24, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 5400 block of Peterson Road for assault and making terroristic threats during a domestic.
• A White Bear Township man, 19, was arrested on a warrant Feb. 19 on Bellaire Avenue and South Shore Blvd. after deputies were dispatched to the location for a possible drunk driver.
