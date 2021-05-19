The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Vadnais Heights man, 39, was arrested May 2 in the 400 block of Vadnais Road for gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call, following a domestic incident. He received exceptional clearance and prosecution was declined, due to elements beyond the control of law enforcement that prevented them from arresting and/or formally charging the suspect.
• The Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E reported more than $500 in merchandise stolen by fraud May 2 by suspects who fled eastbound on County Road E toward southbound I-35E.
• A Minneapolis man, 52, was arrested May 2 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart on a felony warrant out of Pine County after he was detained for shoplifting and identified. For his shoplifting, the subject also received a citation for misdemeanor theft.
• A Roseville man reported a purse and wallet taken from a vehicle during the evening of May 2 as it was parked in a school lot in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. The rear passenger window was broken in for access.
• A Roseville woman reported the catalytic converter stolen off her Honda CRV at 2:32 a.m. May 4 while she was visiting her friend in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A Woodbury man reported his ATV trailer stolen May 4 from the 4200 block of Centerville Road after the cable that locked the trailer to the building was cut. Surveillance video showing a person at the scene in a white pickup truck has been turned over to Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies. The VIN has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A St. Paul woman on May 4 reported fraudulent transactions made at the Vadnais Heights Walmart.
• A St. Paul woman, 62, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. May 5 on Labore Road and Willow Lake Blvd. for fourth-degree DWI after deputies responded to a single vehicle-on-tree accident. The driver failed several field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
• A White Bear Lake man reported a license plate stolen from his vehicle May 6 in the 3200 block of Highway 61. The plate number was entered into the NCIC.
• A vehicle stolen from a Woodbury man was recovered unoccupied May 7 in the area of Bella Drive and Arcade Street and towed to the Twin City impound lot after attempts to contact its owner failed.
• A Roseville woman reported her vehicle's window broken May 8 in the 100 block of County Road F. Items were taken.
• The Target store in the 900 block of County Road E reported a juvenile employee for theft May 8. The case is under investigation.
• Multiple items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Walker Drive overnight May 9-10.
• A muffler was reported stolen off a bus belonging to Academy for Sciences and Agriculture High School in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd. over the weekend of May 8-10.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Lake man, 48, was arrested May 2 in the 2600 block of Suzanne Circle for felony assault following a fight that landed another man in the hospital. The case is under investigation.
• A 31-year-old Grantsburg, Wisconsin, man was arrested May 4 for felony burglary, theft and criminal damage to property after he damaged items and stole a bicycle from a locked garage in the 5500 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. He is also suspected of stealing a pontoon boat earlier that day. The case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• A juvenile faces charges for assault following a May 7 verbal confrontation that became physical in the 3800 block of Lakewood Avenue. One of the participants was seen at St. John's Hospital.
• A diaper bag was reported stolen May 8 from a vehicle parked at Otter Lake Elementary in the 1400 block of County Road H2 while a family was at the playground. The front passenger window was broken in for access. The bag and diapers were recovered at Polar Park the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.