The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A pellet gun resembling an M-4 rifle was reported found April 13 in a trash receptacle near the Kwik Trip gas pumps in the 3200 block of Highway 61. The serial number was checked with negative results.
• A Rosemount man reported a diaper bag stolen April 13 from his vehicle as it was parked in the Sucker Lake south lot on County Road F. A rear passenger window was smashed for access.
• Tires and factory rims were reported stolen from a 2004 Toyota Acura parked in an apartment parking lot in the 900 block of County Road D overnight April 15-16.
• An Illinois man, 27, was arrested April 16 in St. Paul for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies originally came upon his vehicle out of gas on the Rice Street exit ramp from I-694 and discovered the driver had a Washington County Sheriff's Office warrant out for his arrest for for felony fleeing officers. The chase began when deputies relocated the vehicle at a gas station in the 3000 block of Rice Street. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle on Rice Street and Owasso Lane, it turned around and fled north on I-694 before entering Anoka County via Centerville Road. The Lincoln driven by the suspect had been reported as stolen.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 34, was arrested April 18 in the 700 block of County Road E for second-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor negligent storage of firearms after deputies responded to a report of an unwanted male and found him to be intoxicated. The subject, who tested 0.169 on the portable breath test, will face enhanced DWI charges due to a prior conviction. After the subject was handcuffed, deputies reentered the residence at the request of the complainant to investigate how his loaded 9mm handgun was stored. The gun was located in an unlocked upper kitchen cupboard; three children live at the residence.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Lake woman reported a purse, clothes and laptop computer in plain view stolen from her unlocked vehicle April 12 while she was in church Easter Sunday in the 2400 block of South Shore Blvd. Her debit card was used prior to being canceled, but the money was refunded.
• Clothes, small tools and a deer stand seat were reported strewn all over the south side of Columbia Park in the 1700 block of Highway 96 on April 16. The items were rounded up and placed into evidence.
• Employees at the Auto Zone in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on April 18 reported a woman for leaving the store without paying for the radar detector she had hidden in a large purse.
