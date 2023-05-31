The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
Residents in the 400 block of County Road F reported property damage April 27, after a vehicle left the roadway and damaged their lawn. Vehicle parts were found at the residence, including the license plate. The complainant wanted the driver to come and pick up the vehicle debris. The vehicle owner was contacted and agreed to pick up the mess.
Residents in the 1000 block of County Road D reported criminal damage to their Kia Soul overnight April 29-30, after unknown persons broke into the vehicle and tried to steal it by damaging the steering column. The thieves were unsuccessful, and CCTV video footage of the incident exists.
Deputies took a report of a neighbor dispute in the 500 block of Stockdale Drive May 1 and advised both parties to avoid each other.
The Spire Credit Union in the 900 block of County Road E on May 1 reported an unknown female for attempting to cash a check belonging to a Coon Rapids woman by using identification that didn’t belong to her. The suspect left the bank without the check or the identification. The bank fraud department linked the stolen identification to incidents that occurred in three other cities.
A resident in the 400 block of Spring Hill Road May 1 reported falling victim to the law enforcement impersonation scam by providing her account and identity information. Fortunately, she froze her accounts prior to incurring any financial loss.
A Lake Elmo woman reported criminal damage to property May 2, after her partner shattered the window of her vehicle while visiting a storage unit in the 1000 block of Birch Lake Blvd. S.
Residents in the 3700 block of Brunet Court reported their outgoing mail containing checks stolen May 2 by an unknown male driving a black Chrysler 300.
Residents in the 4200 block of Desoto Street reported ongoing harassment May 2 to document those events and to request information on obtaining an order for protection (OFP).
Residents in the 900 block of Pondview Court reported unknown persons rummaging through their unlocked vehicle overnight May 4-5 and taking miscellaneous items.
White Bear Township
Residents in the 5900 block of Portland Avenue reported hit-and-run accident damage to their brick landscaping blocks overnight April 25-26.
No arrests have yet been made following an incident during which juveniles fired an air soft gun at a pedestrian in the area Bald Eagle Avenue and Bald Eagle Blvd. at 7:56 p.m. April 27. The complainant didn’t want to press charges, but wanted to convey the message that the behavior was wrong. The complainant was able to provide a license plate number of the offenders, and deputies contacted the registered owner to inform them of the events.
A child, 7, was reportedly bitten by the neighbor’s dog in the 5500 block of Jenni Lane April 28. The case has been forwarded to the Animal Control Office for follow-up.
Illegal dumping of garbage was reported May 4 in the 2400 block of South Shore Blvd. The person who dumped furniture and other items in the Bellaire Beach dumpster was contacted and complied with deputies’ request to return to the scene and remove the items.
Residents in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. on May 4 reported possible fraud with a cybercurrency account that had occurred last year.
A vehicle parked May 4 in the 1100 block of County Road J and occupied by four juveniles was towed after no one could produce any paperwork for the vehicle. The registration did not come back as being on file; no insurance papers for the vehicle were present; the registered owner was not present; and none of the occupants held a valid driver’s license. The juveniles were warned before being released from the scene.
