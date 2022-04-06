The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 34, was arrested for DWI at 3:11 a.m. March 21 in the area of County Road E and I-35E after deputies on patrol found him passed out in a vehicle at that intersection.
• A resident in the 3400 block of Payne Avenue reported check forgery March 21 after an outgoing check was stolen from the mailbox, washed and written out to another person. However, the victim’s bank refused to cash the check.
• On March 21, the Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E reported an unknown female for concealing shoplifted clothing in her purse and leaving the premises in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. Later that evening, a male was reported for leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. When confronted by management, he abandoned the loaded cart and left the area in a silver Mazda.
• A White Bear Lake man reported mismatched license plates March 21 in the 3400 block of Rice Street after he noticed that the front plate on his vehicle was not his and the rear plate was missing altogether. The complainant said he thought the plate exchange occurred while his vehicle was parked earlier at the Vadnais Heights Fresh Thyme. The front plate was determined to have been stolen out of White Bear Lake.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight March 21-22 from a 2007 Toyota Tundra parked in an employee lot in the 1200 block of Willow Lake Blvd.
• A St. Paul man reported his wallet stolen March 22 from a locker room at TCO Sports Center in the 1400 block of County Road E. A credit card was then used fraudulently at the Vadnais Heights Walmart. The next day, another St. Paul man reported his wallet stolen from the men’s locker room, and his credit cards used at the Vadnais Heights Walmart and Maplewood Walgreen’s.
• The catalytic converter of a 2016 Kia Soul was reported cut overnight March 22-23 while it was parked in an apartment lot in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• A vehicle title was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle rummaged through overnight March 22-23 in the 1000 block of County Road D.
• White Bear Lake Mitsubishi in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a new vehicle stolen on March 3 and recovered March 23 undamaged with the keys inside in Plymouth by Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database on March 21, it was soon found and towed to an impound lot for processing.
• A Hugo man, 24, was “trespassed” from the Vadnais Heights Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 at 7:34 a.m. March 23 for disorderly conduct.
• A White Bear Township woman reported a purse stolen from the front seat of her auto at 8:26 a.m. March 23 after she had dropped children off at a daycare center in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle. Two cellphones have been entered into the NCIC. It was unknown at the time of the report whether any credit cards had been used.
• A Coon Rapids man reported a wallet stolen from the center console of his unlocked vehicle March 23 while it was parked at a job site in the 400 block of Mario Drive. Attempts to use one of his credit cards at the Vadnais Heights Walmart were unsuccessful.
• Criminal damage from a failed attempt to steal a 2003 Toyota 4Runner was reported March 23 at a townhouse in the 1300 block of County Road D after thieves smashed the driver’s side rear window, punched the ignition and tried to pull wires through the dash.
White Bear Township
• A resident in the 5900 block of Bayberry Drive on March 21 reported the phone lines to the residence cut.
• Seven guns, a television, tools and a computer were reported stolen March 21 from a residence in the 5800 block of Portland Avenue. The scene was processed for DNA evidence after the complainant suggested a possible suspect. The case is currently under investigation.
• The executor of a deceased relative’s estate in the 5900 block of Hobe Lane on March 21 reported suspicious financial transactions.
• Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive on March 23 reported $120 worth of six prepackaged steak filets stolen. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued for the vehicle in which the suspect fled.
