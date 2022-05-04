The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A Byron man reported his 1997 Honda Accord stolen out of a business parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E overnight April 12-13. At the time of the theft, an AR-15 firearm had been left in the trunk of the vehicle. After the vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, it was recovered April 15 by the St. Paul Police Department. The firearm was not recovered, however.
• A resident in the 700 block of Parkside Drive reported the garbage cans in front of her home stolen overnight April 12-13.
• A resident in the 4500 block of Birch Ridge Road on April 13 reported receiving a phone call from a party pretending to be from Xcel Energy and stating that his power would be shut off in 30 minutes if he didn’t press “1” and talk to an employee. The complainant thought it was a scam, called Xcel directly and confirmed he didn’t owe money.
• A Little Canada woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Hyundai Tucson between 6-9 p.m. April 13 while it was parked in the Marshall’s lot in the 900 block of County Road E. Video surveillance from the southeast lot shows a bald male, approximately 40, getting up from under the vehicle at around 8:00 p.m. and leaving in a midsize SUV.
• A St. Paul woman 23, was cited for shoplifting April 15 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E after she was observed under-ringing merchandise at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. After loss prevention personnel stopped her, she was also issued a trespass notice and released from the scene. Shortly afterward, a Fridley man, 25, was also cited for under-ringing items at the self-checkout and was escorted off the premises in similar fashion.
• A St. Paul man, 18, was cited and a St. Paul woman, 20, was arrested April 15 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart after they were reported for concealing items, passing all points of sale (including the front door) and leaving the parking lot in a vehicle. After Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver complied when asked to return to Walmart. The driver was then arrested on two outstanding active warrants and cited for theft. The male was cited for theft and released.
• Tousley Motorsports in the 14000 block of County Road E reported a forced-entry burglary at 2:46 a.m. April 16 in which two vehicles were stolen from the showroom floor.
• The Walmart at 11:03 p.m. April 16 reported a female shoplifter, accompanied by two juveniles, for under-ringing items at the self-checkout and passing all points of sale. As the suspects left the store, the female suspect assaulted loss prevention personnel when they tried to detain her. The suspects then pushed their cart to the parking lot, loaded items into a vehicle and left the area. The case is under investigation.
• A resident in the 700 block of Garceau Lane reported being harassed by a neighbor while walking his dog April 18. Deputies advised the complainant on the process of filing a harassment restraining order.
• A St. Paul woman, 26, was arrested April 18 at the Walmart for robbery after she assaulted the store detective, who tried to stop her for under-ringing items in her cart. The suspect, along with the oldest of the two children accompanying her, rammed the cart into the store detective and left the premises with her two children. Charges have been filed in district court.
• A Little Canada man reported credit card fraud April 19 after he received notification that his cards were used at the Vadnais Heights Walmart and Target. The victim then realized the fraudsters didn’t have far to go to use the cards, because he had dropped his wallet while inside the Walmart. He wasted no time in canceling the cards.
White Bear Township
• Two adult males, 20 and 60, were reported stabbed by each other during an argument that also involved a juvenile at 11:02 p.m. April 16 in the 3800 block of Effress Road. Deputies, along with White Bear Lake paramedics and White Bear Lake police, administered aid. The three parties were then transported to Regions Hospital. No one was taken into custody, but the case is under investigation.
• A business in the 2300 block of Leibel Street reported a hole cut through a fence on the premises sometime over the weekend of April 16-18 for thieves to gain access to catalytic converters on vehicles parked inside. Thieves stole the converters off a Dodge Ram and Ford Econoline and also damaged the door handle of a trailer.
