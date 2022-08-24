The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A resident in the 900 block of Vadnais Drive on July 23 reported a bowl with cookies and a Tupperware container of food missing from the counter of her unlocked home when she returned from running errands.
• Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 11:12 p.m. July 23 in the area of Willow Lake Blvd. and Labore Road following a violation near Highway 61 and County Road E. The vehicle fled and crashed a short time later in the 3100 block of Labore Road. The driver escaped.
• Tousley Motor Sports in the 1400 block of County Road F reported $500 in damage to a fence, after video surveillance showed two people in motorcycle helmets and dark clothing attempting to break through a fence in the back of the property overnight July 23-24. The business had reported a motorcycle stolen from the same area the previous day.
• A Little Canada woman reported her vehicle stolen at 3:55 a.m. July 24 from a gas station in the 3200 block of Highway 61, after she gave an acquaintance and two others a ride to St. Paul and stopped for gas. When the victim returned from inside the store, the vehicle was gone. It was later recovered in Roseville with only a passenger in the car. The suspects are two females and a male of indeterminate ages.
• A Shoreview man reported his vehicle and phone stolen July 24 from outside a business in the 1000 block of County Road E while he went inside the store and left the vehicle running. A witness described the suspect stealing the vehicle as thin, 30-40, with an odd, balding-type of haircut.
• A Columbia Heights man, 53, and a Shoreview man, 50, were cited for assault July 24 in the 100 block of Vadnais Blvd., after deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call in which one of the men said the other man assaulted him. During conversations with the men, deputies determined they assaulted each other.
• A habitual shoplifter, 23, was cited July 24 at the Walmart after he stole a can of “Red Bull” and fled on foot. Deputies located the male who admitted the theft and was issued a trespass notice.
• A rooster in the 700 block of Hiawatha Avenue was reported July 25 for crowing for the past three weeks. The rooster's owner assured animal control officers that the rooster would be removed by the following weekend.
• A White Bear Lake man, 36, was arrested July 25 at the Walmart for threatening store employees with a firearm after they confronted him for shoplifting. Although he fled the scene, deputies stopped him following a short pursuit. As deputies recovered the firearm, they noted two children in the back seat. The suspect was taken into custody for second degree assault, felony possession of a firearm, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and child endangerment.
• An Oakdale woman, 57, was cited July 26 at the Walmart for shoplifting, after she concealed several items that she didn't pay for and under rang more merchandise at the self-check-out. When she was detained by Walmart security, she admitted to the theft. A St. Paul woman, 36, was cited July 27 at the store, after she was seen under ringing items and apprehended by security personnel as she left the store. She was also issued a trespass notice.
White Bear Township
• An Oakdale man, 31, was arrested for interfering with a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. July 20 by the Centennial Lakes Police Department, after a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued on him following an assault report at a business in the 5900 block of Highway 61. He was reported for entering a White Bear Lake woman's place of work, beginning an argument with her, smacking the phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911, and threatening other employees at the store. He fled, but was located eight hours later by CLPD who turned him over the deputies.
• Deputies on routine patrol July 28 in the 1100 block of County Road J recovered a vehicle stolen from Forest Lake.
• A resident in the 2600 block of Arbor Drive on July 28 reported unauthorized purchases made on his credit card. A resident in the 1300 block of Jonquil Lane on July 29 reported a fraudulent purchase made on her credit card, after she received an e-mail informing her of an order she didn't make. The victim canceled the credit card and obtained possible suspect information.
