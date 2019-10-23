The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A drunk driver was arrested for second-degree DWI at Rice Street and County Road F Oct. 10. The driver was stopped for crossing the centerline and almost colliding with a squad car traveling the opposite direction.
• A check was reported stolen in the 300 block of Oak Grove Parkway Oct. 7. It was altered to a different payee. The incident is under investigation.
• A 1995 Honda Civic was reported stolen Oct. 10 in the 4300 block of Buckingham Court. It occurred overnight.
• A citizen witnessed a vehicle driving erratically on I-35E and followed it into a parking lot in the 800 block of County Road E Oct. 9. Responding deputies found the driver and passenger preparing to snort suspected narcotics. The driver was arrested for DUI and on a warrant. The juvenile passenger was transported to Juvenile Detention Center and booked for violation of controlled substance law.
• An adult female and male were arrested for violation of controlled substance law in 4200 block of Bridgewood Terrace Oct. 9. The male also had three warrants and was driving after revocation of his license.
• An adult female was arrested in the 900 block of Pondview Court on Oct. 12 on a warrant and for narcotics.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of Evergreen Court on Oct. 11 where two suspects forced entry into a residence and stole multiple items. Possible suspects identified. Active investigation.
• An adult male was arrested on Oct. 8 for misdemeanor false information to police, misdemeanor theft, and on numerous felony warrants.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of County Road D on Oct. 7. Two unlocked vehicles in a parking lot were entered, rummaged through and had items stolen. Video surveillance showed incidents occurred in the middle of the night.
• Theft from auto and felony criminal damage to property was reported in the 900 block of County Road D Oct. 7. The truck door lock was broken, dashboard removed, stereo stolen and license plate stolen.
• Theft of a cellphone and subsequent usage of cellphone to electronically transfer funds and use ride-hailing services was reported in the 900 block of East County Road D Oct. 6. The victim may have left the cellphone in the back seat of a ride-hailing car. About $700 was lost before accounts could be closed, plus the phone was worth $1,000. There was no lock code on the phone.
• An employee in the 800 block of County Road E allegedly stole cash and merchandise in six documented incidents. The report was made Oct. 10 and the case was referred to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 900 block of East County Road E Oct. 11. A person was arrested on a warrant.
White Bear Township
• Fraud was reported in the 4000 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 10. A check was stolen from a mailbox, altered and cashed.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway sometime overnight Oct. 8 in the 2500 block of Fourth Street. It was recovered by the St. Paul Police Department Oct. 11.
• Theft occurred in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive Oct. 6. Loss prevention attempted to stop five individuals leaving the store with unpaid items. They left in a white four-door sedan without a rear license plate.
