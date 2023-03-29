The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A New Brighton woman, 24, was cited March 1 in the area of I-694 and Rice Street for driving after revocation, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed her vehicle tailgating and driving over the speed limit on westbound I-694 to the east of Rice Street.
A Shoreview man, 18, was cited March 1 at the Walmart for misdemeanor theft after loss prevention personnel observed this store employee stealing from cash registers on four different occasions. He was also seen trying and failing to steal a $500 gift card.
The Holiday gas station in the 1000 block of County Road E reported an employee was scammed by an imposter scam March 3, after the employee received a phone call from persons pretending to be from the help desk of a legitimate gift card company. The spurious caller induced the clerk to perform tasks supposedly intended to reset card readers and test the readers by using gift cards. The gift card company was able to recover part of the funds lost.
A resident in the 3300 block of Arcade Street on March 3 reported finding a red iPhone with a Nike case in the driveway of her building on Feb. 26 and was unable to locate its owner.
A Vadnais Heights man, 39, was arrested at 7 a.m. March 4 in the 100 block of Bridgewater Drive for gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call, following a husband-wife verbal argument during which he prevented his wife from making the call.
A suspicious arrow was reported at 2:33 p.m. March 4 for sticking out of the snowbank north of the Sucker Lake Park lot in the 25 block of County Road F.
White Bear Township
A burglary in progress was reported at 7:51 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 3900 block of Stacker Place, after the resident was awakened by a noise in the kitchen and observed a male standing in his living room. When the complainant yelled, the suspect fled out of the house and into a beige sedan, which sped away from the scene. Nothing is missing from the house.
A Minneapolis man reported being robbed Feb. 26 in the 4500 block of Meehan Drive after being a passenger in a car with an acquaintance. The car journey began in Minneapolis and toured several cities. However, when the vehicle turned onto Meehan Drive, he was assaulted. One of his shoes and and his sunglasses were kept inside the vehicle, while he was left at the side of the road.
A violation of an order for protection was reported at 12:08 a.m. March 3 in the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue, after a photo was posted on Facebook
