The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 34, is suspected of driving over a mailbox in the 1200 block of County Road D overnight June 19-20. He was captured on doorbell video at 1:30 a.m. taking out the mailbox.
• An Oakdale woman, 27, was cited June 20 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for shoplifting after she was detained by loss prevention employees and banned from the property. The dishonor roll of shoplifters from the Walmart during this crime reporting week include two juvenile females caught shoplifting June 20 who were escorted home by deputies and turned over to an adult on scene. That case has been sent to the county attorney. A fourth shoplifter was reported caught June 21. After the shoplifter was stopped by loss prevention personnel at the door, the suspect returned all the items and fled. A fifth thief, a St. Paul woman, 49, was cited and “trespassed” from the store on June 24.
• A St. Paul man, 59, was arrested on multiple warrants June 21 at a gas station in the 1000 block of County Road E after squads were called to conduct a welfare check on a person asleep in a car parked in front of the gas pumps.
• An ice auger and generator were reported stolen June 21 from an ice house in the 100 block of Mayfair Road after the front door hinges were damaged.
• A backpack was reported stolen from a vehicle June 21 while the victim was in a restaurant in the 1100 block of County Road E. No damage to the vehicle was reported.
• A Wyoming man, 25, was arrested June 22 on Highway 36 in North St. Paul for fleeing a police officer after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-694 at Rice Street for speeding 88 mph in a 65 mph zone. The motorist pulled over, and as a female passenger exited the vehicle and walked toward deputies, the driver drove off and led deputies on a 20-mile chase that lasted 26 minutes. On arrest, the suspect claimed to have ingested drugs and was transported to Regions Hospital before his eventual stop at jail.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Pondview Court reported 11 potted plants stolen from a parking space at an apartment complex June 22 after they were placed there during building maintenance work.
• A Lino Lakes man reported his vehicle stolen overnight June 23-24 after he dropped it off for service at Barnett Chrysler in the 3400 block of Highway 61 and left the keys in the dropbox. Employees could not find the vehicle when the owner called to see if service was complete.
• After its lock was cut, an electric bicycle was reported stolen overnight June 24-25 from an underground garage in an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Centerville Road.
• A Rogers man, 33, was arrested for DWI June 25 after deputies were called out to a dispute between people fishing at Vadnais Lake Park. One person drove away before returning to the parking lot, where they almost ran over deputies. The suspect registered a 0.13 blood alcohol content on the Data Master test.
White Bear Township
• An Oakdale man, 43, was arrested on a warrant June 21 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive and for narcotics after deputies were dispatched out to check on a person sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot. A computer search turned up active warrants, and a vehicle search turned up controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
• A White Bear Township man, 46, was cited at 10:09 p.m. June 21 in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. for trespassing in a condemned building, after deputies answered a suspicious activity call.
• A Maplewood woman reported the catalytic converter cut off her Chevrolet Trailblazer during the June 24 workday as it was parked in an employee lot in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road. A Maple Grove woman reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Jeep Compass that same day while it was parked at the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.