The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man, 42, was arrested Nov. 15 at the Kwik Trip in the 3200 block of Highway 61 on several OOC warrants out of Goodhue County.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 28, was arrested Nov. 15 in the 900 block of County Road D for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• A Maplewood woman reported a wallet containing credit cards stolen Nov. 15 and used fraudulently at a business in the 800 block of County Road E. The credit cards were canceled.
• A Vadnais Heights woman, 54, was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Nov. 15 in the area of Labore Road and County Road D for third degree DWI, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped to investigate a vehicle stuck upon a small snowbank. The driver appeared under the influence, performed poorly on the field sobriety test, registered a portable breath test of .2 and refused a breath test advisory.
• A White Bear Lake man, 33, was arrested Nov. 16 in the area of Arcade Street and County Road E on a Ramsey County warrant.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Hemlock Lane reported an exhaust system component taken from the undercarriage of his vehicle overnight Nov. 16-17. The loss was estimated in excess of $1,500. No suspect information is available.
• A Savage man, 22, was arrested Nov. 17 on Edgerton Street for domestic assault, after he took his girlfriend’s phone and car following his attacks on her. A Keep Our Kops Safe alert went out for the suspect, and he was located via phone tracking. He now faces two counts of felony domestic assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.
• A Stillwater man, 25, was cited Nov. 17 in the 1000 block of County Road D for driving without a valid license, after deputies responded to a disorderly conduct complaint from a multi-housing complex. A trespass notice was served on him and his companion, a St. Paul woman, 21.
• A motor vehicle stolen out of St. Paul was reported found Nov. 19 abandoned at a business parking lot in the 3300 block of Highway 61 and towed.
• A San Jose, California woman, 19, was arrested Nov. 20 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for DUI, after deputies were dispatched out on a report of two persons in a store appearing impaired and about to drive. During the traffic stop, the driver failed the field sobriety test and the portable breath test. While the driver was booked at the law enforcement center, the passenger was given a courtesy ride to Hugo.
• A St. Paul woman, 39, a Chicago, Illinois man, 20, and a Minneapolis juvenile female on Nov. 20 were all “trespassed” from Famous Footwear in the 900 block of County Road E for disorderly conduct and theft.
• A resident in the 900 block of County Road D on Nov. 20 reported accounts being opened using her personal information. Deputies advised her on steps to restore her identity.
• Rudy Luther’s White Bear Motors in the 3500 block of Highway 61 on Nov. 20 reported a shopper for asking to have a vehicle started up to listen to its sound system and driving off with the vehicle when the salesperson returned to the showroom. The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and recovered by Roseville Police at 4:45 a.m. Nov. 24.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 34, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 4500 block of Grace Street on a warrant, after deputies were dispatched out to a domestic involving two brothers. The White Bear Township woman, 66, with him was also arrested for obstruction. Deputies drew their duty handguns and displayed their Tasers during the incident. A report was sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
