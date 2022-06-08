The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• Tousley Motor Sports in the 1400 block of County Road E reported two motorcycles stolen at 11:47 p.m. May 8 following a burglary, in which a glass door was broken for access. The vehicles were entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Stockdale Drive reported the catalytic converter stolen from her Kia Sportage while it was parked in the driveway overnight May 8-9.
• A St. Paul man, 59, was arrested May 9 in the 3500 block of Highway 61 for driving after cancellation and unsafe behavior, as well as on three gross misdemeanor warrants for those same offenses, after Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint and to assist a fire agency with an overheating recreational vehicle. A border collie mix inside the vehicle was impounded.
• Multiple residents in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle on May 9 reported fraud and identity theft after the bank of one of the victims notified her that an adult male attempted to cash a stolen check using the victim’s identity. The bank teller spotted the fraud and called deputies, but the male left the area prior to deputies’ arrival. The checks had been stolen from the victim’s mailbox sometime after April 26, washed and written out for different amounts.
• The animal control officer was summoned out to the 700 block of Parkside Drive May 11 to investigate alleged poisoned treats left out for dogs.
• A Little Canada woman, 25, was cited May 11 at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct after she was caught shoplifting $137.20 worth of items. A Roseville woman, 20, was cited for misdemeanor theft May 13 at the Walmart after she was stopped by loss prevention personnel for under-ringing $65.50 in merchandise at the self-checkout. A White Bear Lake woman, 37, was also trespassed and cited for misdemeanor theft May 14 at the Walmart for under-ringing $70.56 worth of items at the self-checkout. And, finally, a St. Paul man, 49, was cited May 14 for shoplifting after he was caught under-ringing $35.63 worth of items at the self-checkout.
• A Brooklyn Park man, 32, was arrested at 7:03 a.m. May 12 in the 600 block of Parkside Drive for domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) violation after deputies pulled the vehicle he was riding in over for running a stoplight at Arcade Street and Berwood Avenue. The driver had a revoked license, and her passenger had a DANCO prohibiting any contact with the woman he was seated next to in the vehicle. Both parties claimed not to know the conditions of the DANCO, which had been in effect since Dec. 29. The suspect has two prior qualified domestic violence-related convictions within the past 10 years.
• A St. Paul woman, 25, was arrested May 12 at the Walmart on outstanding warrants and for giving false information to police, after she was detained for shoplifting. When store employees asked for her ID, the suspect pulled out a driver’s license belonging to another woman. Store personnel were having none of it, when the picture on the identification looked nothing like the woman.
• MGM Liquor Store in the 1000 block of Highway 96 on May 13 reported an attempted theft after they questioned the suspect, who then dropped bottles and threw other bottles at staff before fleeing the store with nothing.
• Juveniles riding bikes reported finding a wallet May 14 in the 1000 block of County Road E. When attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful, deputies placed the wallet into property.
White Bear Township
• A Maplewood woman reported her son, 22, of North St. Paul, for taking her vehicle without permission as it was parked in the 4100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue May 13. After the vehicle was entered into the NCIC, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered it in Brooklyn Park the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.