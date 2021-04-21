The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A North St. Paul woman reported her purse taken from her shopping cart April 1 while at a big box store in the 800 block of County Road E.
• A White Bear Lake man, 19, was arrested April 5 on an outstanding warrant after deputies responded to the scene of a domestic assault and violation of an order for protection (OFP) inside a car parked in a lot in the 800 block of County Road E. The suspect fled on foot, but was located with help from the White Bear Police Department.
• A St. Paul man, 30, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. April 5 in the 1100 block of County Road E on multiple active warrants after deputies responded to the address on a dispute complaint and found that one of the persons involved had two warrants.
• A North Branch man, 41, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. April 6 on I-35E and County Road E for narcotics after deputies responded to a medical call in the area and found a male in possession of a controlled substance. The case has been sent to the county attorney for consideration of charges.
• The Walmart store in the 800 block of County Road E at 4:37 p.m. April 6 reported a shoplifting suspect stopped at the door after passing all points of sale without paying for an item. Although the item was recovered, the suspect fled in a vehicle. Vehicle information was gathered, however. The Walmart store at 5:35 p.m that same day reported two females for taking groceries from the store without paying. Suspect vehicle information was gathered in this incident as well.
• A 2007 Cadillac Escalade was reported stolen overnight April 6-7 from a parking lot in the 900 block of County Road D. The vehicle's identification number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A 2012 Ford Edge was reported stolen April 9 from a car dealership in the 3600 block of Talmage Circle and entered into the NCIC.
• The owners of an abandoned vehicle were cited April 10 for leaving it in the 4500 block of Greenhaven Drive after it broke down in front of a home a week earlier. The suspects returned to clean out the vehicle the day after it broke down and left the keys inside before ditching the vehicle altogether. Deputies arranged for the vehicle to be towed away.
• An Apple Valley man reported his vehicle door damaged April 12 while it was awaiting service at a dealership in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
White Bear Township
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen April 4 from a driveway in the 5300 block of Reed Place and recovered on April 7 in Hinckley by the Pine County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was in possession of the vehicle and taken into custody by Pine County deputies.
• A Chisago City woman, a Lino Lakes woman and a Vadnais Heights man all reported their vehicles broken into April 8 while they were parked in a movie theater lot in the 1100 block of County Road J. While the victims were inside the theater, thieves smashed windows and took items from their vehicles.
