The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Vadnais Heights
• A outstate woman, 28, was mailed a citation for theft after the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E on Jan. 1 reported her for leaving the store without paying for $342 in automotive services.
• A resident in the 4100 block of Centerville Road reported that two vehicles were broken into overnight Jan. 1-2; items were stolen.
• Employees at Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 900 block of County Road E on Jan. 2 reported theft from their restaurant.
• Employees at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 1000 block of County Road E on Jan. 3 reported a known suspect for making two forced entries through a side door to steal an undisclosed item. The suspect was captured on video footage. The case was forwarded to the city attorney for review and possible charges.
• Two vehicles were reported broken into at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 3200 block of Moray Avenue after a car alarm went off. A neighbor heard the alarm, looked outside and saw a light-colored SUV without lights driving down the street and the complainant's car door open. A purse with wallet and credit cards was taken from one vehicle, and gift cards were taken from the other vehicle. A wallet and driver's license were recovered in the neighborhood later that day. The purse and credit cards remained missing.
• A St. Paul woman, 27, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Panera Bread parking lot in the 900 block of County Road E for second-degree DWI after her husband reported her for driving drunk and for refusing to let him into their vehicle. When deputies arrived on the scene, they noted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage when the subject rolled down her window to them. Deputies also noted her bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. After she admitted to consuming alcohol, deputies spotted an open container of "White Claw" in the center console. The subject failed the horizontal gaze nystagmus field sobriety test, which measures involuntary jerking of the eyeballs, and refused to participate in three other intoxication assessments. At the time of the arrest, the subject's toddler was present in the back seat of the vehicle.
White Bear Township
• Hunting and fishing gear were reported stolen overnight Jan. 4-5 from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 900 block of Greenhaven Drive.
