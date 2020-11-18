The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A St. Paul man was arrested on a warrant at 11:54 p.m. Nov. 1 after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies questioned the occupants of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 1000 block of County Road D and identified the backseat passenger as having an active warrant.
• A shopper at the Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E on Nov. 2 reported a purse containing car keys and other items stolen from her shopping cart while she was loading purchases into her vehicle in the parking lot. The victim was given a ride home because of the stolen car keys.
• Management at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in the 100 block of County Road E reported damage to a hotel room at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 3.
• A male, 25, was arrested Nov. 3 in the 800 block of County Road E on multiple active warrants.
• Staff at a convenience store in the 1000 block of County Road E reported finding a wallet in the store Nov. 4 that contained multiple bank cards, counterfeit currency and no identification. The wallet was placed into evidence.
• An East Bethel woman reported the fraudulent use of her credit card at a business in the 900 block of County Road E after the card had been stolen from her vehicle in Wyoming overnight Nov. 4-5.
• A Taylors Falls man reported his 1991 Honda CRX stolen Nov. 5 from an apartment parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road D. The vehicle was recovered Nov. 10 in St. Paul with a license plate missing. The plate was reentered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 50, was cited Nov. 5 in the 900 block of County Road E for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and misdemeanor theft, after loss prevention personnel at Target witnessed him switching the bar code on a $159.99 item and ringing it up at $1.19 at the self-checkout.
• As he was apprehended entering his vehicle in the parking lot, deputies discovered an active warrrant out of Washington County for the other offenses.
• Following a traffic stop on Edgerton Street and Witt Court, a Vadnais Heights man, 52, was arrested Nov. 6 on an active warrant for felony theft and transported to the custody of the Crystal Police Department.
• A White Bear Township man, 61, was arrested Nov. 6 on County Road E and Centerville Road after he hit a bicyclist, 17. The subject went to jail, and the cyclist went to Regions Hospital.
• Items valued at more than $100 were reported stolen Nov. 9 from a vehicle parked in a multihousing complex parking lot in the 1000 block of County Road D.
White Bear Township
• A White Bear Township man, 65, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 2600 block of Randy Avenue for domestic assault on a White Bear Township woman.
• A Hugo man, 41, was arrested Nov. 1 in the 5900 block of Highway 61 for assault after deputies responded to a male using a stick to assault another male he was chasing around a car. The dispute started over possession of car keys. The subject was also cited for disorderly conduct and banned from the scene.
• Following an erratic driving complaint, a Mahtomedi man, 23, was arrested Nov. 4 on Buffalo Street and Northwest Avenue for DWI.
• MidAmerica in the 2300 block of Leibel Street reported a vehicle damaged over the weekend of Nov. 7-9 and tools stolen from inside the vehicle.
