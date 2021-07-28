The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• A White Bear Lake woman, 45, was arrested July 12 at the Vadnais Heights Walmart in the 800 block of County Road E for misdemeanor theft after she was caught shoplifting.
• A Maplewood woman, 30, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. July 12 on Highway 96 and Rice Street on suspicion of DWI following an accident with injuries. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a blood draw search warrant on the subject, who was released pending further investigation.
• A resident in the 4000 block of Stockdale Drive reported her vehicle "keyed" by unknown persons overnight July 12-13.
• A resident in the 1100 block of County Road D reported interrupting a thief trying to steal the catalytic converter from her Mitubishi Outlander Sport at 11:50 a.m. July 13. The case is under investigation, as a video is available for study.
• An Oakdale man, 37, was arrested for DUI at 12:58 a.m. July 14 on Highway 96 and Rice Street after deputies conducted a traffic stop for performing an illegal U-turn and failing to stop at a red light before turning right. The driver, whose blood alcohol content was 0.25 at jail one hour after the traffic stop, told deputies his last drink had been at breakfast the previous day. The subject has been charged in Ramsey County Court.
• A resident in the 600 block of Hiawatha Avenue on July 14 reported three unauthorized transactions on a debit card that occurred in April. The reason the complainant is reporting the fraud three months later is that her bank required a police report.
• A resident in the 200 block of Meadowood Lane on July 14 reported the loss of $300 in gift cards to a scam on social media.
• Deputies impounded a vehicle they saw parked on the wrong side of the street in the 4300 block of Evergreen Drive July 15 after they conducted a Minnesota Database Computer check on the license plates and found that the vehicle belonged to a driver whose driver’s license had been canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety.
• An Isanti woman, 37, was arrested on two felony narcotics warrants at 2:20 a.m. July 16 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 after deputies were flagged down at that location by a citizen. Deputies were advised that a passenger in a vehicle had a warrant out on her and was not willing to turn herself in. The subject might have a new narcotics charge added to her repertoire after deputies found more narcotics in her possession during the routine search performed prior to her arrest.
• License plates were reported stolen July 17 from a vehicle belonging to a Rochester man parked on Vadnais Lake Drive. The plates were then switched to a car in the 3300 block of Arcade Street. The initial plates were returned to the registered owner, who was visiting the area.
• Employees at a box store in the 800 block of County Road E at 10:51 a.m. July 17 reported a customer for entering the store with a handgun on his hip and getting into an argument with staff. The subject left the store and returned to find deputies waiting for him to have a chat. At no time was the gun involved or brandished in any of the subject’s interactions.
• Deputies seized a vehicle July 17 in the 4500 block of Evergreen Drive that had been suspected of being involved in a serious injury hit-and-run accident in Wisconsin and handed it over to St. Croix County deputies. A blood draw search warrant was served on an unidentified subject.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen July 19 from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Jay Way.
White Bear Township
• A boat trailer was reported stolen off a vehicle parked in the 5700 block of Hugo Road July 11. The vehicle has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A resident in the 2500 block of South Shore Blvd. reported a hole in the driver’s side passenger window of his vehicle as it was parked in the driveway overnight July 11-12. The hole looked like it was made by a BB pellet or bullet. A similar hole appeared in a garage door window.
• A 41-year-old Cadott, Wisconsin, woman was cited July 12 in the 1500 block of westbound County Road H2 for speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. The driver was released on scene, and the vehicle was towed.
• A West St. Paul woman reported a nearly empty purse stolen from her vehicle July 12 while it was parked in the lot at Otter Lake Elementary in the 1400 block of County Road H2. The rear passenger window was broken in for access.
• A knife was reported stolen overnight July 12-13 from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5900 block of Otter View Trail. A garage door opener was then used to open the garage door. The suspect fled when seen by the homeowner at 5:36 a.m. July 13.
• A firearm and other items were reported stolen overnight July 12-13 from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 5700 block of Meadowview Drive. After the firearm was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered July 18 by the St. Paul Police Department.
• A St. Paul man reported a tailgate stolen July 14 from his vehicle parked in an employee lot in the 1300 block of Hammond Road.
• A White Bear Township man, 46, was cited for trespassing at 10:42 p.m. July 17 in the 5300 block of Bald Eagle Blvd. following a report of suspicious activity.
