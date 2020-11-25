The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
A Bluetooth speaker and clothing were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight Nov. 7-8 as it was parked in the 1000 block of County Road D. There are no suspects.
A stolen license plate was reported recovered Nov. 9 at a business in the 4200 block of White Bear Parkway. The plate was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and placed into property for destruction.
Deputies were dispatched Nov. 9 to a complaint of a male and female fighting in a parking lot in the 1100 block of County Road E. Both parties claimed nothing happened.
Employees at Spire Credit Union in the 900 block of County Road E on Nov. 9 reported an adult female trying to cash a check stolen from a Roseville woman after a teller became suspicious of the check's validity. During the delay, the suspect drove away. The check was part of mail stolen on Nov. 8.
Employees at Spire Credit Union in the 900 block of County Road E reported a female for depositing fake checks into her account Nov. 10 and bilking the credit union out of more than $7,000. The case is under investigation.
Employees at an auto business in the 3400 block of Highway 61 reported a disheveled female for entering their business Nov. 10 requesting to test drive a new vehicle. The woman was denied. The subject returned several times with the same request and received the same result. Photo surveillance showed she was picked up by a suspicious vehicle, the license plate of which was on file as stolen.
A Circle Pines man, 36, was arrested Nov. 10 for fleeing police and felony theft after deputies tried to apprehend him for shoplifting from the Target Store in the 900 block of County Road D. The one-minute pursuit of 0.10 miles was terminated due to snow and poor road conditions at Centerville Road and Greenhaven Drive. Roseville police located the vehicle in Little Canada. After a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.
Following a single-vehicle accident, a Roseville woman, 22, was cited Nov. 12 in the 3400 block of Labore Road for failure to provide proof of insurance.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle Nov. 12 as it was parked in the 500 block of Spring Hill Road and entered into the NCIC.
A juvenile male and juvenile female were arrested Nov. 12 in the 3200 block of Highway 61 for narcotics and DWI. The female was also arrested on an active warrant out of Washington County. The case has been forwarded to the Ramsey County attorney.
White Bear Township
A White Bear Township man, 42, was arrested Nov. 10 in the 1000 block of Meadowlands Drive for third-degree criminal damage to property after a White Bear Township woman's car window was broken during an argument.
A truck, trailer and skid steer stolen from SCH Services in the 230 block of Leibel Street was recovered Nov. 12 in St. Paul using information from On-Star. A snowblower in the bed of the truck was not recovered.
A Vadnais Heights woman reported a license plate stolen Nov. 13 while her vehicle was parked at Cub Foods in the 1000 block of Meadowland Drive. After the plate was entered into the NCIC, it was recovered by White Bear Lake police on Nov. 15, who found it attached to a stolen vehicle similar to that of the complainant.
A Roseville man, 64, was arrested Nov. 13 for DUI in Roseville following an erratic driving complaint on westbound Highway 96 at Highway 61. After failing field sobriety tests, the suspect was booked and registered a 0.19 at the law enforcement center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.