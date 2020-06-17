The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Vadnais Heights and White Bear Township:
Vadnais Heights
• License plates were reported stolen overnight May 26-27 from the Barnett White Bear Chrysler Jeep and Dodge lot in the 3400 block of Highway 61.
• CenturyLink reported their main terminal box dug up May 27 and placed under the deck of a residence in the 500 block of Westfield Lane. The case is under investigation.
• A Columbia Heights man, 35, faces charges for threatening to kill the mother of his baby following a May 27 domestic in the 3500 block of Vadnais Center Drive.
• A trailer was reported stolen May 27 from the Gephart Electric parking lot in the 3500 block of Labore Road. The trailer has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
• A River Falls, Wis. youth, 17, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. May 30 on Highway 96 and Greenhaven Drive, following a two-mile vehicle pursuit starting at Moon Lake Court and Highway 96 in White Bear Lake. The case has been referred to the Ramsey County attorney for consideration of charges.
• A Wyoming woman reported her windshield damaged by a protester's rock thrown at 7:00 p.m. May 31 on I-694 and Highway 61.
• An Oakdale man, 24, was arrested June 1 in the 3400 block of Centerville Road for obstruction during an incident regarding an adopted dog. The case has been forwarded to the city attorney.
• A St. Paul woman, 36, was arrested June 3 in the 3500 block of English Street for theft, after being found with mail belonging to a Gem Lake woman in her possession. Prosecution was declined.
• A White Bear Lake woman reported a purse and other items stolen from her vehicle June 3 as it was parked in the Sucker Lake south lot on County Road F, after a passenger side window was broken in. Her bank has been notified and her accounts frozen.
• A Vadnais Heights man, 49, was arrested June 4 in the 3300 block of Greenbrier Street for violating an Order for Protection (OFP).
• A Mounds View man, 22, was arrested for DUI at 1:39 a.m. June 5 in the 3200 block of Highway 61, after Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies on patrol checked on the welfare of a driver slumped over in a parking lot. The report was forwarded to the city attorney for possible charges.
White Bear Township
• A St. Paul man reported the front passenger side window of his vehicle broken in with a medium-sized rock as it was parked in the 2500 block of Fourth Street overnight May 31-June 1.
• A resident in the 2500 block of Meehan Drive reported a basketball hoop tipped over and its glass backboard shattered, presumably by the medium-sized rock found next to it, overnight June 1-2. Trash carts and appliances in the area had been tipped over, and mailboxes were also damaged.
• A resident in the 4600 block of Allendale Drive on June 5 reported receiving notice of someone trying to use her identity to apply for unemployment benefits.
